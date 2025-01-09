A medical doctor who lives and works in Canada said to build a house in the village is a total waste of time and resources

Dr Arinze Onwumelu, popularly known as Dr Zo, said he built a house in his village, but he hardly stays there more than a few days

He said if he had built the house in places like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt or Enugu, he would have made up to N100 million by now

A Nigerian man living abroad said building a house in the village is nothing but a waste of money and time.

Dr Arinze Onwumelu, also known as Dr Zo, said it does not make economic sense to build a house in a village that one visits only occasionally.

In a video, Dr Zo, who resides in Canada, admitted that he made the same mistake of erecting a big house in his father's compound.

He said he hadn't stayed there for more than six weeks since he completed the house five years ago.

According to Dr Zo, if he had built the house in a city such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt or Enugu, he would have made more than N100 million by renting it out.

Reactions as man shares observation about village mansions

@1remendazero said:

"Most of those houses are a form of "retirement homes " for the Igbos. My dad and most of his peers lived in Abuja, Lagos, and other parts of the country, but as of some years back, almost all of them are now chilling in the village."

@Horiyourme said:

"Man is in the west and now understand it's not about what people think of your money. It's always about what your money can do for you. Understandably people back home wouldn't get it, to the majority, it's always the ability to show people that I have money."

@auxigen3 said:

"Honestly, in my opinion, he is right. 5-6 rooms duplex with a very large compound is ok for a village house."

@ChiosLens said:

"To him that does not come home it is a waste. There are a lot of people benefiting from their village mansions."

@orebobo said:

"Ok. Let him do with his whatever he wishes."

@iam_arinzona said:

"Sometimes, everything is not about next of kin. It's about what makes you happier. Some people have spent the money in Lagos or Abuja, but they demolished it. Some spent the equivalent of the money in the clubs. Note: Never start building when you don't have the money."

@TalktoTosin09 said:

"If you don’t agree with his perspective, simply scroll past instead of insulting him. He’s not saying you shouldn’t build a house in your village, but he’s pointing out that it’s not economical to spend so much on a mansion in a location where it holds little value."

Lady and husband spend N20 million to renovate mansion

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared details of how she and her husband spent a lot of money renovating their house.

The lady said they spent up to N20 million in renovating the mansion and making it look more beautiful.

A video of the house is trending online and getting many reactions from social media users who saw it.

