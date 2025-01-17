A young Nigerian boy has shared his experience with a young lady who fancied him and summoned the courage to tell him about it

According to the young man, the lady opened up to him about her feelings and pleaded with him not to decline her request

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to advise him on what to do

A young Nigerian man found himself at the receiving end of a bold romantic declaration from a lady who had developed feelings for him.

The unusual approach that the lady used in divulging her feelings to him left the young man taken aback, and he later took to social media to share his experience.

Nigerian man shocked as lady asks him out Photo credit: @teniola78/X.

Source: Twitter

Man shocked as lady asks him out

According to his post on the X app, where he goes by the handle @teniola78, the lady mustered the courage to express her emotions and pleaded with him not to reject her advances.

His post sparked a lot of reactions from social media users, who filled the comments section with advice on how to navigate the unexpected situation.

"Wow, a lady just asked me out, and said please don’t say NO," he wrote.

While some users urged the young man to be kind but firm in his response, others encouraged him to consider the lady's feelings and give their relationship a chance.

A few commentators even praised the lady's audacity, noting that her willingness to take a risk and express her emotions was admirable.

Reactions as man shares experience with lady

As the debate continued, the young man's post went viral, leading to an intensive discussion about relationships, vulnerability, and communication.

Many Nigerians recounted their experiences with rejection and heartbreak, while others shared words of wisdom on the importance of empathy and respect in romantic interactions.

Ayo 499 said:

"Say No for character development."

Abdulmalik said:

"Werey."

Enzolini said:

"Women should know that if you don't shoot your shots, you'll have to settle for whatever comes your way."

Yinkzzu said:

"My first gf asked me out back then and seh was everything to me but her parents doesn’t want her to have things with me."

Edwin Marvelous said:

"No be for any African countries u go expect this one o the ones way fit do that one don turn to our ancestors."

Happiness lifestyle commented:

"I have oh. They will pretend to be interested after sometime they will behave abnormal."

Kayoee Nanah reacted:

"I have a friend I had crush on. It was obvious, would do anything for him. The moment I told him what I felt. I distance myself from him cuz men can’t be trusted!!! He is my friend and I know what he is like."

Desi added:

"He turned me down. Can't blame him, he was in a relationship (I never knew till I asked him out)."

See the post below:

Lady approaches man, takes his number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady revealed how she shot her shot at a man she saw in a restaurant at night because he was her spec.

After trying to get his attention to no avail, the lady eventually collected his phone number and chatted him up on WhatsApp.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng