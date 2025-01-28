A young Nigerian lady has captivated the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her mini apartment

According to the lady, she saved money throughout last year and was able to raise enough to secure the apartment

In the trending video, she showed off the interior and exterior design of the house and congratulatory messages poured in

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her amazing accomplishment with her followers.

The lady, who had been diligently saving money throughout the previous year, proudly revealed that she amassed enough funds to secure a mini apartment.

Lady who saved money last year shows off apartment Photo credit: @priscillia_jerome/TikTok.

Lady proudly shows off new apartment

The impressive achievement was shared on TikTok by @priscillia_jerome, who posted a video showcasing the interior and exterior design of her new abode.

In the clip, she displayed the cozy and well-designed space, which was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from viewers.

"Got myself a mini apartment with the little money I saved up throughout last year. Thank you Jesus," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to applaud her over the huge feat.

@G blinks said:

"Na so I wear heels my man call me go bk give me very serious warning say mak I no ever try ham wear heels come out met ham again because I waka like person wer get boil down de."

@abigailsundayy reacted:

"God I will never get tired of congratulating people until it gets to my turn. May God Almighty grant me my heart desires please."

@Vivian said:

"E be like na only me be bad belle o, nne congratulations dear."

@Queen of Transition reacted:

"Priscilla pls don’t forget to serve them back to back in this ur new house cus the Bâd comments abt ur previous house is not of this world, congratulations once again."

@cryptoheadgirl reacted:

''Anything weh I no understand, I de first come comment section."

@jovnnai said:

"This one sweet me die congratulations my love. Next nah child dedication."

@vicky said:

"Congratulations love is not easy. God please remember me and my family that old house don tire me."

@Success hairport reacted:

"Congratulations I tap same blessings to my self from now till 3 months time iseeeer."

@Blessing Ngozi Obieje said:

"I so much love you, hate comment no de draw u back, I love you congrats sweetie."

@Oluwadamilola commented:

"But Wetin be this thing way you wear?Congratulations btw."

@chukwumaa reacted:

"The way una dey take acquire house where una dey see all these money this days. E come be like say I follow person come world."

@still pretty added:

"Congratulations dear. Mine is on its way."

