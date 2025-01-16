A Nigerian lady took a tour of a mini-flat she saw in Lagos state, and the video is attracting many comments on TikTok

In the video, the lady said she heard people saying a self-contain apartment goes for N1 million in Lagos state

After entering the mini-flat, she saw that there were some features in the building that she did not like

A Nigerian lady took a tour of an apartment in Lagos state and shared a video of her experience.

The lady said she had heard people complaining that self-contain apartments go for N1 million.

A lady shares a video of the Lagos apartment going for N750k. Photo credit: TikTok/@fheyioflagos.

Source: TikTok

She said people usually think there are mini-flats that could be rented for less than a million naira.

In the video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @fheyioflagos, took her audience to one of the mini-flats she saw.

According to her, the house rent was going for N750,000 per year, but she did not like some things in it.

She said it appeared the house was built in a rocky area and that it was not gated.

The lady added that the veranda of the building was so narrow that one had to walk in it with care.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows self-contain of N750k

@Frolic dancer said:

"The door behind the house leads to another planet."

@Christiana Asuquo said:

"Better go to ikorodu and have peace of mind ooh."

@Neemah_baby said:

"Which kind dangerous house be this?? If you no kpai for frontage, you go kpai for the backyard."

@Dee said:

"Na for robbers to use ladder come meet you inside house through window. Very easy."

@Pappi said:

"If e reach time to kpai agents make Una leave like 20 for me."

@RICHEST said:

"Even 50k I no pay."

@Giideon said:

"Plsss do moreee. I’m enjoying your house hunt videos."

@ace_stylingg said:

"This is Ogba…."

@IVIEY said:

"Let’s be honest with ourselves in Lagos you can still get good apartments in a good area for 750k yes a mini flat."

@Henry said:

"Omo this house na puzzle."

@Skolson Tattoos said:

"Is this Brazil?"

@Folashade Abiodun said:

"I don’t know where you people are seeing these places oo.. I got a 2 bed for 600k, upstairs and gated."

@Melanin_Mie said:

"Wetin be this."

@Just_praiz said:

"Why e be say na always mad people houses you dey always see."

@lashed_by_steph said:

"Must you pple stay in Lagos? 750k hux for Benin na blast o, with better POP and water heater."

@Chidi said:

"The house does not worth it rather it is very terrifying."

@Portraityard.ng said:

"There’s nothing to think about my dear."

@Rukky said:

"Omo una Dey suffer for Lagos oo no cap."

Lady marries man who paid her rent

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady has publicly praised her husband for being a good person who has always cared for her.

The lady said she met and married her husband when she was still in school, and the man has not disappointed her.

According to her, the man loved her dearly and was even the one who trained her in the university from the 200 level.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng