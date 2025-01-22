A Nigerian woman has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok gushing over her young looks after being married for ten years

In a video posted via her official account, the woman showed off her two children and promised to continue 'slaying the game'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

A Nigerian woman's video showing her youthful appearance despite being married for a decade has captured the attention of many on social media.

The video was met with an outpouring of admiration and praise from viewers on the TikTok app.

Mother of 2 shows off young-looking stature Photo credit: @nwanyiabor/TikTok.

Married woman promises to keep 'slaying'

The woman, known on TikTok as @nwanyiabor, shared the video on her official account, proudly displaying her family and her radiant looks.

Her post revealed her excitement as she celebrated a milestone in her marriage, clocking ten years of togetherness.

"A decade of marriage. 2 kids and still slaying the game," she wrote.

Reactions as woman celebrates years of marriage

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Snow said:

"Careful oh. No do too much."

@Dafizi4 said:

"Super flex oooo super super. Flex it to the fullest."

@Kaithrynnn said:

"Let me look this cute or more after birth lord and May I marry the right man, Amen."

@Enembilz commented:

"I wish u can do a video of u walking in slow motion . Like a model kind of video . I hope u understand wat I mean."

@Chinedu Abazie reacted:

"Omo, I just checked your handle, omo God has blessed you."

@Amaka pearl commented:

"You will live to see many more years ahead strong and healthy."

@Godsfavroite commented:

"It is good to marry good husband who understands I swear."

@chinny said:

"This is why people call my mom my sister. Good job momma."

@Abel Gracie Amarachi reacted:

"Goals baby you look so good."

@Tyree del said:

"Very beautiful ma’am and Nancy Isime lookalike."

@KerrySmart commented:

"Baddest baker, Banana Bread by nwanyiabor."

@nwakire said:

"Happy and sad at same time ,enjoy but don't tease us."

@Nma said:

"You look so so good."

Abor said:

"Let’s focus on spreading kindness. Hope you are having an amazing day!"

@Aron stone Pierre said:

"Thousand just see you with evil eye what makes you happy isn’t here so why you here."

Nwanyi said:

"It’s not easy my dear, right now I gained a couple of Kg and I’m working really had to shed it. You need to have a target weight and work towards it."

@Olivianani said:

"Chai nne what’s the secret ooo Me na only one I get see fat fat oo."

@Joy reacted:

"I'm seeing comments like you should be careful outside. Please careful of what?"

Source: Legit.ng