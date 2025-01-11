A Nigerian lady was keeping away some money in a safe box, but when she opened it, she did not expect what she saw

A Nigerian lady has been saving money in a safe box, and she recently opened it to check the amount she had saved.

She posted a video of the moment she opened the safe box and showed her followers what she saw.

The lady said the money she saved went bad. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebritypeacelove149.

In the video posted by Celebrity Peace Love, it could be seen that most of the cash she saved had gone bad.

Money saved by Nigerian lady goes bad

From what she showed in the trending clip, the cash she saved absorbed water and got rotten.

Peace cried bitterly after she opened the box and saw what had happened to the money in it.

Also, some of the cash appeared to have been eaten by termites, as parts of it were torn or perforated.

Peace was left in tears, stating that the day she opened the safe box was the worst day of her life.

She said:

"My money. Worse day of my life."

The video currently has 4645 comments on TikTok. Some of those who commented consoled her with peace while telling her to use modern means of saving next time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady loses money she saved

@kefas Dube said:

"The money has matured."

@Shanique Gyles said:

"Me never see money get rusty."

@Olakunle Olakitan Oluwasetemi said:

"We pray against wasted effort."

@His Queen said:

"I just look at my savings box and said don't try me."

@Cynthia said:

"Next time use a high interest saving app like piggyvest."

@Ma West said:

"I'll take this as a sign to not save money."

@The most heartlessgirl said:

"Not me planning to buy saving box tomorrow and seeing this now eweh what should one do to avoid this please."

@nancybliss839 said:

"I think the box was wet and no holes for ventilation."

@Wanjiru Gichuka said:

"The money is still accepted by banks if the serial numbers are there. They can exchange."

@Vsp.bella said:

"At least you didn't loose everything na. It has made you famous."

@SHARD3Y said:

"How much is everything I’ll send it to you."

@Ebony8333 said:

"Before putting money inside your safe box pour white powder inside."

Lady shows how much she saved in her piggy box

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who saved money for seven months broke her piggy box and showed the amount she saved.

The woman said she started saving money in January and broke the piggy box in September.

When she broke the piggy box, she discovered that she had saved N4,220,000, and she was happy with her efforts.

Source: Legit.ng