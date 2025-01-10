A lady posted a video showing off a cute baby who was born with a unique birthmark that made him stand out

The child has a whitish mark on his forehead, and it also extends to his hair and runs through the middle of his head

A lot of people on social media took to the comment section of the post to admire the child and to praise his handsomeness

A video showing a unique child has gone viral and generated many reactions on TikTok.

The handsome child caught the attention of social media users because he was born with a unique birthmark.

The baby has melted hearts as people admire him. Photo credit: TikTok/@berby_picxy.

In a video posted by @berby_picxy, the child was seen with the mark which runs from his forehead to the middle of his head.

The whitish mark is also seen on the child's hands, and many people in the comment section think it is vitiligo.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares video of a unique child

@user lawrence cynthia said:

"Awnnnnn see Nigerian avatar. Cutie pie."

@MR ZIZOUR said:

"Any woman that loves kids will be a good wife, I know you will be a good wife."

@Divine said:

"It’s real it’s called vitiligo."

@Maryam said:

"Is his hair colour naturally like that or you guys did something to it?"

@mimi.mimix2 said:

"Such a cute baby may God bless him."

@DeeDee said:

"The baby has vitiligo."

@Lia fits collection said:

"He or she is one special gem."

@Classic said:

"So much constructive criticism here for this little blessing? Wow ..the little you could do is just double tap and scroll."

@___bhelee___ said:

"She is too good for a human being. Baby you're an angel."

@queen barbie said:

"I love you so much from day one, one video for me, please."

What is vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a known health condition that affects many people worldwide.

According to the UK's National Health Service (NHS), vitiligo is a skin condition.

NHS says:

"Vitiligo is a long-term condition where pale white patches develop on the skin. It's caused by the lack of melanin, which is the pigment in skin. Vitiligo can affect any area of skin, but it commonly happens on the face, neck and hands, and in skin creases. The pale areas of skin are more vulnerable to sunburn, so it's important to take extra care when in the sun and use a sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF).

"Vitiligo often starts as a pale patch of skin that gradually turns completely white. The centre of a patch may be white, with paler skin around it. If there are blood vessels under the skin, the patch may be slightly pink, rather than white."

