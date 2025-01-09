A Nigerian lady works as an intern at TVC, and she had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with actor Lateef Adedimeji

The lady, Aduke Ola, was happy that she got the opportunity to meet with the celebrated Nollywood actor

Aduke, who took photos with Adedimeji, also shared what she thinks of the actor, noting that he is a humble and jovial person

A lady who met Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji face to face shared her observations about the celebrated screen icon.

The lady, Aduke Ola, shared her experience in a TikTok post she made to show people the photo she took with Adedimeji.

The lady observes Lateef Adedimeji is a humble person after their meeting. Photo credit: TikTok/Aduke Ola.

Aduke disclosed in her TikTok video that she works as an intern at TVC, where she gets the rare opportunity to meet celebrities.

She said she thinks Adedimeji is a jovial person and also thanked him for the photo opportunity.

Aduke said:

"I'm an It student at TVC and we get to see celebrities. TVC is a great place to work and learn. I'm a glad. I am doing my IT there because there's a lot to gain and learn. So on the episode of posting the celeb I do see in TVC, this is episode 1. So expect more guys. I am MR Abdullateef Adedimeji. He is a very nice, humble and jovial person. God bless you, sir. I hope he sees this."

Brief profile of actor Lateef Adedimeji

A lot of Nigerians love to watch Lateef Adedimeji in his blockbuster movies, often on Netflix. The talented actor often plays major roles in movies that have gone on to win awards.

Adetola Abdullateef Adedimeji, commonly known as Lateef Adedimeji, is a renowned Yoruba actor and producer who rose to prominence in 2013 when he was cast to play one of the major roles in Yewande Adekoya's 2013 movie Kudi Klepto.

Since then, he has acted in more than 100 Nigerian films. Besides acting, Lateef's popularity has seen him land brand endorsement deals with various high-profile companies in Nigeria.

Adedimeji was born in 1986 in Isolo, Lagos state.

Lady meets Nollywood actor Sam Dede

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady paid a visit to Wigwe University, the school established by Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

The lady said she was invited to an event hosted at Wigwe University by popular Nollywood actor Sam Dede.

When she entered the school premises, she loved the place so much and noted that it was good to have money.

The lady said of the school:

"When we got to the gate, omo, these security men were vigilant and standing on business. We were held there for like 10 minutes. And then we arrived at the venue. Everywhere was just cool. I and my friends walked into the College of Management Sciences Conference room. The hallways were just sparking white. Omo money good. So, guess who we met? The convener was no other person than the phenomenal Dr Sam Dede. I was just admiring the serenity of this environment. Look at the classroom. Everything here is smart. Like, it's digitalized. Look at the chairs. E be like say I dey London."

