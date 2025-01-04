A Nigerian lady who works as a flight attendant has shared a video on TikTok showing her experience while on duty

In a heartbreaking video, the lady broke down in tears while revealing that the lavatory is always her therapist

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A video shared by a Nigerian flight attendant on TikTok has given a glimpse into the emotional demands of her profession.

The clip showed the attendant breaking down in tears as she revealed the place where she finds solace during flights.

Flight attendant cries inside lavatory

In a video, the flight attendant known on TikTok as @a_babygirl, stood in the lavatory, overcome with emotion.

Speaking about the cause of her years, the lady hinted about being abused by a passenger during the flight.

Her revelation sparked a wave of empathy and solidarity from social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of finding comfort in unexpected places.

"POV: You are a flight attendant automatically the lavatory is your therapist. I'm like is this really what it is?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as flight attendant cries in lavatory

As the video went viral on TikTok, many people expressed admiration for the attendant's courage in sharing her experience.

@derbs asked:

"Why are you crying?"

@dj Emotuo said:

"Never get worried. will really love n like to be ur friend if possible."

@Fai said:

"I know this feeling."

@Lola said:

"I have not started this work and I don’t know how I will cope yet to my fav FA SENDING YOU HUGS."

@Ak said:

"Sorry baby, one stepp at a time."

@rea_phanie asked:

"What happened?"

@melody said:

"Hope to experience this soon."

@PEACE said:

"I think say dem no dey use phone once it starts?"

@Veeiye_vee said:

"The lord is your strength sis. It's never too easy. No matter the nature. Keep fighting gurl."

@Blessing said:

"Sending You Hugs."

@Mr Sicario asked:

"Pax slap you?"

@spotlessorganics said:

"Disruptive and abusive passenger."

Watch the video below:

