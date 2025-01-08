A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok showing how she used Google Maps to find the old outlook of her street and compound

In an earlier video, the lady had revealed how she checked the map to see if she could see a photo of her late father in front of her house

After the clip went viral, netizens stormed the comments section to ask questions on how she was able to find her street on the map

A Nigerian lady recently shared an intriguing video on TikTok, showing how she utilised Google Maps to uncover the former look of her childhood home.

The clip sparked interest on TikTok, with many viewers eager to learn how she achieved this nostalgic feat.

Lady teaches netizens how to use Google Maps

Source: TikTok

Lady teaches netizens to use Google Maps

The lady, known as @gift.bigbaby on TikTok, responded to the queries by creating a follow-up video.

In this tutorial, she guided viewers through the process of locating their homes on Google Maps.

She began by explaining that users should simply type their address into the search bar, which would then display their street.

However, she acknowledged that some users may encounter difficulties, particularly if their address is not listed on the map.

To overcome this hurdle, she demonstrated how to navigate the map using the zoom feature and arrow buttons.

By patiently scrolling through the images, users can pinpoint their exact location.

As she navigated the map, she reflected on the changes that had taken place in her neighbourhood over the years.

She noted that many of her former neighbours had moved away, while others had gotten married.

In her words:

"One or two people asked me how to check their houses through Google. Type your address and it will show you your street. If you no see your address at all, you know say e never dey map. Some people don see am but them no know how to operate am.

"Like me now, I don't know the number of my street that's why I did it like this and started zooming to locate my house. You see this arrow button, just dey press am until you find your house. A lot of people don commot now from the area. Some don marry."

By sharing her experience, the lady helped others to reconnect with their pasts, sparking a sense of nostalgia among viewers.

Reactions as lady speaks on Google Maps feature

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@djliberty31 said:

"Your father was a great man and a nice man pa Awiza beabea the lamaza. close to another great ex police officer okhue."

@Jesusbaby asked:

"Who know madam Rose no know upper."

@Ossai Victor said:

"Na somebody record the video put for google map. If person nor record am put for ther e nor go Dey."

@slimzy _2025 said:

"Madam rose is she not the woman that use to collect money for oka market."

@Mimi_rugue reacted:

"Which app did u use cause it didn’t show on my own."

@BEST said:

"Let me go try mine first."

@Štèàdfast commented:

"Why I no fit do my own help me find mine please."

@kachi said:

"My Google is referring me to Google map."

@Qua_lity said:

"E work oooh, I even see when my grandmama Dey cook."

@WIZKID WIFE said:

"Can somebody help me check osi aiyegunle of akoko edo I don check noting show."

@young doctor O Z said:

"It is close to my house after hope land school oka ikpoba."

@Aka Ekpuchi Onwa said:

"See talk no be everywhere dey Google."

@Chef Bright said:

"Benin chiaaa, all area for Benin look the same, your area look like my family house."

@Queenetojo reacted:

"U can see am if them register the house if not , u can’t see it on google."

@Eunice Amaka Rowland said:

"It works! It brought back memories of where I was born and brought up. Thanks for this info!"

@gunn said:

"Just download google map. If u have google map update ur google map it will work."

@VERY ANYHOW MAN added:

"You see that hilux na them dey take the picture map. The problem with nigeria be say dem nor dey update am."

Lady finds old street view on Google Maps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady posted her sad experience after using Google Maps to check her street and compound's outlook as at 2010.

In a trending clip, she shared her heartbreak on TikTok after seeing her biological mother's photo at the time.

