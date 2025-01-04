A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her children chilling at home and watching television in the village

According to the woman, her children were not experiencing real village life due to the provision of 24-hour solar light and internet

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian mother's video showing her children's leisure activities in the village has gone viral on social media.

The clip captured the youngsters engrossed in watching cartoons on television, a scene that would not be out of place in an urban setting.

Rich kids enjoy solar, internet in village Photo credit: @babybrian02/TikTok.

The mother, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @babybrian02, noted that her children were not truly experiencing village life due to the availability of modern conveniences.

Her family's home was equipped with solar-powered electricity and internet connectivity, effectively bridging the gap between rural and urban lifestyles.

She wrote in the caption of her TikTok video:

"24 hours solar light 24 hours internet. How will they know they are in the village?"

Reactions as children in the village enjoy solar

The video prompted lots of comments from TikTok users who were entertained by the sight of children enjoying the comforts of modern technology in a village setting.

@OnyxErnest22 said:

"Na u cause ahm naa. No matter how rich I become, I must let my children experience dat street nd village dirty life part."

@chyme commented:

"If village house dey like this, how city own come be? I reject poverty in this life."

@Viral_Nodia said:

"Madam carry you children stroll make them feel the village vibes."

@Richy asked:

"What battery is more good to use and how many panels please?"

@me and English said:

"Una village house nah my dream house. Life no balance."

@Kole grandfather commented:

"No matter how rich I am my children will go to the farm with grandmother and also go to the village square and play ball with their mates."

@Sofiyaaaa said:

"Simple interior yet screaming "money". No be some people wey go use gold spoil everything. E go con be like those house wey Dem use blood money built for Yorùbá movie."

@Beatrice Naa Korkor commented:

"This girl is giving someone a business idea o. A mobile village supermarket for holidays and festivals."

@Oluwakemi added:

"Money is good. When you have money your kids enjoy. May you never cry over none of them in Jesus name amen."

@BRENDA MCCARTHY commented:

"Money money money. My kids won't taste Suffering. Damnm. Village is like this, imagine how the house in city will be. This is the life!"

