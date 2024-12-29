A young Nigerian man shared a series of videos of him seeing Anthony Joshua in a local neighbourhood

As the professional boxer danced to a fuji song, people gave him some space without milling around him

Among those who saw his video were a few people who noted that he did not have bodyguards around as expected of celebrities

A young Nigerian man who met Anthony Joshua while visiting a Nigerian neighbourhood shared a video.

The heavy-weight champion danced to fuji music playing in the background as many people gathered around.

The boxer had a fun time as he danced to fuji music. Photo source: @dimeji645

Anthony Joshua in Nigeria

Anthony Joshua moved gently to the music as a man danced close to him and said something inaudible into his ear.

A lady who watched the video closely noticed that no bodyguards were visible even though he was a celebrity.

A few people said that no one would dare go closer to him since they knew he was a professional boxer.

Morgan moyer said:

"The guy no use bodyguard and nobody near am."

Viera said:

"Just imagine say one egbon adugbo go deh wyn am."

Am_YOUNGRICHIE said:

"Make one person just cause wahala there and knows the kg of his punch."

Hope said:

"No be show off person Na why bouncer no dey with am."

HAYJAY 29th DEC. said:

"See cup wey dem carry give billionaire, i sure say dem send am to go fetch water from amu."

kaydeep said:

"This one na introvert nothing u wan tell me see am we sabi ourselves."

ikechukwumike972 said:

"As he fresh nah so him punches fresh ooooooo avoid am."

moyo626 said:

"Imagine make person just go enter Joshua say na so so loose hin dey loose…just know say new year no sure for the person."

Oluwakemy said:

"How one person go fine like hundred people?"

lakeside asked:

"Wow is this old video?"

The video owner said:

"Today video."

Ola savage said:

"Una suppose drop location make we come see our Starboy na."

Daniel Dubois defeated Anthony Joshua

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel Dubois won in round five of the highly anticipated IBF World Heavyweight title fight against Anthony Joshua.

Dubois sealed his big win with a series of powerful jabs. He knocked Joshua down twice during the match.

