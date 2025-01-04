Arguably the most expensive primary school in Nigeria, Charterhouse Lagos is trending as news of its fees resurfaced

A video showing the classrooms of Charterhouse Lagos with world-class equipment and state-of-the-art facilities has surfaced on social media.

Charterhouse Lagos became a subject of discussion as news about its fees resurfaced on social media.

Charterhouse Lagos is the first British independent school in West Africa and part of the prestigious Charterhouse family of schools.

According to information on the school's website, the application fee for new students to register at Charterhouse Lagos is N2 million.

In April 2024, the school faced criticism for its tuition fees, which were reportedly as high as N42 million per year, along with a non-refundable registration fee of N2 million.

Video shows word-class classroom in Charterhouse Lagos

Charterhouse Lagos, operating in Lekki, Lagos, has been tagged as the most expensive in the state.

The school recently caused a stir on social media with its alleged outrageous school fees, pegged at N30 million and N42 million.

A video on the school’s Instagram page showed a view of a classroom in the school.

The teacher in the video, Meagan Wright, shared what students loved most about learning at Charterhouse Lagos.

Charterhouse Lagos teacher speaks on facilities

Speaking on the school facilities, the teacher noted that the expansive playground and water fountain at the entrance wowed the students.

She stated that her students in Year 2 were very excited about their learning process.

She said:

"Everything is so new to them. It makes the whole experience of coming to this school really exciting."

The video was captioned:

“Meagan Wright — Class Teacher for Year 2, shares her thoughts on the first week of resumption at Charterhouse Lagos. Meagan is excited about the positive energy from students and how well they are responding to school activities.”

Reactions trail video of Charterhouse Lagos classroom

Those who came across the video shared their thoughts on Charterhouse Lagos and enquired about its activities.

@chariteee_ said:

"Pls are you hiring???"

@whats_in_stellas_closet said:

"Wonderful school, here in the UK and no doubt it will be in Nigeria."

@rutheffects said:

"Where is the school situated in Lagos?"

In a related story, Nigerians questioned Charterhouse Lagos' high fees after videos of the primary school and its facilities went viral.

The school explained in an earlier report why it charged N42m fees per session.

Evolution of Charterhouse Lagos in Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Charterhouse Lagos evolved into a premier educational institution by 2024, with significant milestones, including visits from UK dignitaries and the official launch event.

The Huntington Education Group's dedication and strategic planning, beginning with their first board meeting in China, have been pivotal in this transformation.

The journey led to welcoming Founding Students in September 2024 and the first Christmas Tree Lighting in December 2024.

