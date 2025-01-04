A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious experience with an Anambra man after making a humble request

In a video shared via the TikTok app, she revealed that she had asked the young man to get her a box of chocolates

Social media users who came across the hilarious video on the platform stormed the comments section with different reactions

A Nigerian lady's request to an Anambra man led to a funny outcome that left social media users in stitches.

The lady had simply asked the young man to purchase a box of chocolates for her.

Lady displays what Anambra man sent to her Photo credit: @nini_ej/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets a box full of chocolates

In a funny video, the lady who shared her experience on TikTok under the handle @nini_ej, showcased the enormous box of chocolates she received.

The clip sparked lots of reactions from viewers who flooded the comments section with remarks.

According to the lady, she had anticipated a standard-sized box of chocolates.

However, the Anambra man took her request to a whole new level, returning with a gigantic box overflowing with chocolates.

The large number of the purchase left the lady stunned and struggling to comprehend the man's generosity.

"POV: You asked an Anambra man to get you a box of chocolate. Well I did get a box of chocolate," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady shows off chocolates

TikTok users who viewed the video couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, with many praising the Anambra man's over-the-top response to the request.

Others playfully teased the lady, joking that she would never have to buy chocolates again.

@__asanwa said:

"He bought a real box, so intentional, after eating the chocolates u can now go international."

@wizkid baby mama said:

"The man was like "okwa chocolate, taba chocolate, iga atakata chocolate oju gi."

@BIG MUNA said:

"Oh chim. Abeg tell am airplane of ice cream make I see. This is business."

@Dellashnoble said:

"And when him Dey buy am e go Dey wonder weytin you wan use box of chocolates do."

@zara said:

"The feels like something my father would do (he is also an Anambra man)."

@cyny(adanna) stated:

"Him go still win if una go court cause chocolate dey the box."

@Princessonyi said:

"E come with box abi e no come with box??Intentional man give you chocolate and souvenir A.K.A Choco and More."

@The plug added:

"But it’s romantic na at least you get a box for cloths and chocolates. It’s a win win."

@Anne Bake Haven said:

"I’m changing my definition of box of chocolate. This is what I want when I ask for a box of chocolate."

@Lady Virdemau 1 commented:

"The chocolate box abi e no box at least now you have a traveling box of sweet."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng