A Nigerian woman expressed a lot of joy after her daughter, who travelled abroad many years ago, returned home

The woman fell down and worshipped God after her daughter surprised her and returned home unannounced

The lady travelled abroad, and she did not return to Nigeria for 12 years, making her family miss her greatly

A mother was filled with joy after her daughter, who travelled abroad, finally returned home.

A video posted on TikTok showed how the mother reunited with her daughter when she came home.

The lady returned to Nigeria after 12 years abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@layo_oflagos.

In the video which was posed by @layo_oflagos, the woman appeared to be unaware that her daughter was coming home.

She was overtaken by emotions the moment her daughter stepped into the house, and she saw her.

The lady who returned to Nigeria was said to have spent 12 years abroad without coming home.

A caption on the video reads:

"My mummy's reaction to seeing my sister after 12 years abroad."

Reactions as lady returns from abroad

@Proph Dr Bethel aka Ara said:

"Mothers are priceless. If your mum is no more let’s gather."

@Promise diamond said:

"This one no mean say you no go watch plate tomorrow o."

@Taiwo said:

"Allah, please don't let my parents die before I return, let me meet my daughter in sound good health too and my corpse should not be sent home. Amen."

@Se.x.y Dancer said:

"Mama said ‘Mi o ku kotode’ What a big word. I’m happy for you sis Congratulations. God why do you collect my mum from me. This is what I wish for her."

@itsparis.xx said:

"Another day to cry with a stranger. This is so cute..congratulations."

@Yemi Oladimeji said:

"I pray to meet my mother in life because my mother really suffered for me."

Lady reunites with her father

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady returned from abroad to be reunited with her father.

The lady said the most important reason she came home was to see her father, who was growing old.

She shared a video showing when she reunited with her father and they ate together.

