A man who graduated from the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Imo state has become a wheelbarrow pusher.

The man shared his ordeal in a video circulating on TikTok. He said he had previously worked as a banker.

In the video posted by Chidiebube Okeoma, the man said he studied accountancy in Nekede.

According to him, after his studies in Nekede, he proceeded to work at a bank.

He said he was working as an ad hoc staff member for the bank and was told he would be converted into a permanent employee.

He said he was never converted to a permanent staff, but he was among the people who got retrenched by the bank.

Things took a downward trend for him after he was sacked, and he had no option but to start pushing a wheelbarrow.

Reactions as graduate becomes a wheelbarrow pusher

@master ejeh said:

"See person way study my course."

@big juddy said:

"Olololo. And I Dey final year for same nekede Dey study Accountancy."

@Frank White said:

"School nah scam. I sha dey 400l."

@Fabian_Francis said:

"To be honest, if you don't have a connection and didn't study a Medical/health course in Nigeria. 90% graduate are regretting."

@awaamoney said:

"Nigerian education system na rubbish.. As a Nigerian make school be your second choice but still go school sha."

@ArthurNzeribeTheory said:

"If you don't learn any handwork in Nigeria as a graduate, you will know the reason why Nigeria's national anthem ended so help me o God."

