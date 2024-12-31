Lady Posts Heartwarming Video from Traditional Wedding, People React to Viral Clip
- A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media following the conclusion of her traditional wedding
- In a video, she documented the wedding process and thanked all her friends who helped to make the wedding a success
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments
A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds following the completion of her traditional wedding ceremony.
The occasion which was captured on video was a grand one and it marked an important milestone in her life.
Lady rejoices over traditional wedding
The lady, known on TikTok as @prettylauraeddie, documented the entire wedding process in a heartwarming video, expressing her gratitude to friends who played a role in making the event a resounding success.
Their support and assistance had been invaluable, and she was eager to acknowledge their contributions.
"Traditionally taken. My friends are my real gees. It was a success," she said.
Reactions as lady celebrates traditional wedding
As the video made its way onto TikTok, it quickly garnered attention from users who were eager to offer their wishes.
@akira said:
"I will continue to congratulate u until e reach my turn. I was so happy yesterday. Omor God will protect your home."
@SunshineTochi stated:
"Na me be one of the masquerades wey pass. Congratulations dear."
@oma Chijioke commented:
"Oh Lord my is on 3 Jan but seems like all doors are locked but seeing this post i became alive congratulations dear your new home is blessed."
@soniaempire70 said:
"Congratulations love. I tap from your blessings Amen. I won't stop congratulating until it's gets to me."
@sifonpatience318 stated:
"This is how they will gather in father house in 2025 Amen."
@sweetbaby added:
"I will never stop to congratulations other until God answered my prayers."
Watch the video below:
Lady celebrates as man pays bride price
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's traditional wedding captured the attention of netizens after she shared a video online.
The clip captured the beaming bride and groom participating in the marital rites, surrounded by loved ones.
