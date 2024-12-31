Global site navigation

Lady Posts Heartwarming Video from Traditional Wedding, People React to Viral Clip
People

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media following the conclusion of her traditional wedding
  • In a video, she documented the wedding process and thanked all her friends who helped to make the wedding a success
  • Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments

A Nigerian lady's joy knew no bounds following the completion of her traditional wedding ceremony.

The occasion which was captured on video was a grand one and it marked an important milestone in her life.

Lady celebrates traditional wedding Photo credit: @prettylauraeddie/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

The lady, known on TikTok as @prettylauraeddie, documented the entire wedding process in a heartwarming video, expressing her gratitude to friends who played a role in making the event a resounding success.

Their support and assistance had been invaluable, and she was eager to acknowledge their contributions.

"Traditionally taken. My friends are my real gees. It was a success," she said.

Reactions as lady celebrates traditional wedding

As the video made its way onto TikTok, it quickly garnered attention from users who were eager to offer their wishes.

@akira said:

"I will continue to congratulate u until e reach my turn. I was so happy yesterday. Omor God will protect your home."

@SunshineTochi stated:

"Na me be one of the masquerades wey pass. Congratulations dear."

@oma Chijioke commented:

"Oh Lord my is on 3 Jan but seems like all doors are locked but seeing this post i became alive congratulations dear your new home is blessed."

@soniaempire70 said:

"Congratulations love. I tap from your blessings Amen. I won't stop congratulating until it's gets to me."

@sifonpatience318 stated:

"This is how they will gather in father house in 2025 Amen."

@sweetbaby added:

"I will never stop to congratulations other until God answered my prayers."

Watch the video below:

Lady celebrates as man pays bride price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's traditional wedding captured the attention of netizens after she shared a video online.

The clip captured the beaming bride and groom participating in the marital rites, surrounded by loved ones.

