Once again, Asherkine put smiles on the lips of some stranger he met in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

In a heartwarming video trending on social media, Asherkine saw the woman in her shop where she was hustling

He took her to a Shoprite supermarket, where she was treated to an exciting 30 seconds shopping spree

A lucky Nigerian woman got a free shopping spree from Asherkine in Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a video trending online, Asherkine met the woman in her shop, where she was selling snacks and soft drinks.

Asherkine took the lady to Shoprite for a free shopping spree. Photo credit: TikTok/@theasherkine.

The woman lamented that she and her family cannot cope due to the biting economy.

She said her husband was a DJ, but he had not seen any work to do to take care of the family.

Luckily for her, Asherkine was around to change her story as he took her to a Shoprite supermarket.

The woman, identified as Boluwatife, was asked to pick things she wanted from the store within 30 seconds.

She carried things such as bags of rice, vegetable oil, and television. Asherkine also bought her a phone.

In addition to the shopping spree, Asherkine gifted the woman N250,000 in cash.

Reactions as Ibadan woman gets free shopping spree

@Teemarh said:

"Who else don’t skip Asherkine video?"

@Benjamin Chanda said:

"If my GF sees Asherkine, make she deny me. I go understand."

@Queenslay said:

"Asherkine I see you for my dream."

@Nkemanjong’s Legal Consulting said:

"No body gree copy Asherkine content."

@fash said:

"Wanna take Asherkine out this holiday for a change. He does so much buh who is doing for him?"

@ITZ_D4RR3N said:

"She raised the bag of rice like it was nothing."

@Otitolaiye Esther said:

"She was just praying for her husband."

Another lady get free shopping spree

In a related story, a Nigerian woman was lucky when she was picked to take part in a 30 seconds free shopping spree at a supermarket.

When Oluchi commenced her shopping, she concentrated on food items such as rice and vegetable oil.

She picked at least two big bags of rice and another smaller one and added a blender before her time was up.

