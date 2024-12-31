A Nigerian lady said her father always did not want them to be late to church, so they went too early

In a video, the lady said they arrived at the mass so early that they had to wait for two hours before mass commenced

A lot of people took to the comment section to share their own experiences with their family members

"Your dad rushed everyone out of the house because he doesn't want to be late for church. Imagine being in church 2 hours before mass. Anyways, happy last Sunday of the."

While many people said her father was right, others said they didn't like going to church that early.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as shares her experience going to church with her father

@J said:

"That's my Grandfather's behaviour. You have to sleep again before Mass will start."

@Aanu said:

"Not me on my bed rn planning to go to church by 10:00am."

@Naomie said:

"My love mass started by 7 and the second one was by 9."

@Abimbola Arotile said:

"He is doing well."

@ivy said:

"Make this habit no reach next year."

