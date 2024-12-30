A lady shared a video showing her uncle's son, who told his parents they were lucky to give birth soon after their marriage

The boy said many people have to wait longer than one year to give birth to children after their marriage

The father was having a conversation with his young son about marking his 9th wedding anniversary with his wife

A boy has said his parents giving birth just a year after their marriage means they are fortunate.

A video of the boy was posted by Rhoddy, who said the child was her uncle's son.

The boy tells his parents they are lucky for giving birth early. Photo credit: TikTok/Rhoddy.

Rhoddy said her uncle gave birth to his ancestor, suggesting the boy was wiser than his age.

In the TikTok video, the boy could be seen having a conversation with his father, who told him about when he got married to his mother.

His father told him he was marking his 9th wedding anniversary with his wife. The man said he got married to his wife on December 19, 2019.

The boy responded:

"Wait, I was born only one year later? You guys are lucky. For other couples, it takes like to seven years for them to just get one child. You guys were lucky, really lucky."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to boy's conversation with his father

@Mooresville said:

"I’m telling you. Very lucky. Still waiting after 8 years."

@Setemi_the_Alaga said:

"Thank God dem no born am out of wedlock. Una go explain tire o."

@Valentina Gowin said:

"He totally understands life concept."

@SUGARZ said:

"The child explained it so he really knows they are blessed."

@Peejay said:

"Honestly, that statement is just heart-touching. You know children are already gifts from God. Every day parents are supposed to appreciate that gift. E no easy. Some people die without having kids."

Mother welcomes twins three times

Meanwhile, a mother welcomed twins three times after waiting for 17 years.

The mother had given birth to one child previously but had to wait another 17 years before having other children.

Her story went viral on social media and attracted a lot of congratulatory messages.

