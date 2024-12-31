Global site navigation

Man Who Has Cocoa Business Claims He Makes More Money Than Yahoo Boys, Flaunts Farm Online
People

Man Who Has Cocoa Business Claims He Makes More Money Than Yahoo Boys, Flaunts Farm Online

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A young man who runs a cocoa farm business claimed that he made more money than internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys
  • He showed off his farm as he also said he had more peace than Yahoo boys because he slept well at night
  • Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on his comparison between both businesses

A young man boasted about the wealth he got from his cocoa farm business.

He shared a video of himself on a cocoa farm and compared his business with Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo boys.

Man says his cocoa business pays more than Yahoo boys
Man shows off cocoa farm as he boasted about wealth. Photo: @nattykelly41
Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @nattykelly41, the man said he earned more and had more peace.

He also declared his pride in his business by showing off plenty of cocoa pods harvested from a farm.

The young man said:

“You say you get money, your money long? Cocoa money long I swear. Shey you be Yahoo boy. I no be Yahoo boy but wetin I dey earn, even Yahoo boy no fit earn am. I dey sleep the whole night, Yahoo boy no dey sleep. Him no even get rest. See my money. Money na water.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail cocoa farmer’s claims on income

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on his comparison between both businesses

@Arusi350 said:

“Coco money no fit buy GLE, dey play.”

@Ollyboybillion said:

"You know how many years cocoa go reach before bringing out that cocoa seeds??? Dey play."

@Damyn.pizzle6 said:

"The whole cocoa no reach 10k dollars."

Elizabeth of Barcelona

"Oga cocoa money nah seasonal money only comes in September."

@Adaeze said:

"Una for this comment section no really know wetin be cocoa business, chai ignorance na disease ooo."

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

