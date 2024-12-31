Man Who Has Cocoa Business Claims He Makes More Money Than Yahoo Boys, Flaunts Farm Online
- A young man who runs a cocoa farm business claimed that he made more money than internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys
- He showed off his farm as he also said he had more peace than Yahoo boys because he slept well at night
- Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on his comparison between both businesses
A young man boasted about the wealth he got from his cocoa farm business.
He shared a video of himself on a cocoa farm and compared his business with Internet fraudsters, also known as Yahoo boys.
In a video shared by @nattykelly41, the man said he earned more and had more peace.
He also declared his pride in his business by showing off plenty of cocoa pods harvested from a farm.
The young man said:
“You say you get money, your money long? Cocoa money long I swear. Shey you be Yahoo boy. I no be Yahoo boy but wetin I dey earn, even Yahoo boy no fit earn am. I dey sleep the whole night, Yahoo boy no dey sleep. Him no even get rest. See my money. Money na water.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail cocoa farmer’s claims on income
@Arusi350 said:
“Coco money no fit buy GLE, dey play.”
@Ollyboybillion said:
"You know how many years cocoa go reach before bringing out that cocoa seeds??? Dey play."
@Damyn.pizzle6 said:
"The whole cocoa no reach 10k dollars."
Elizabeth of Barcelona
"Oga cocoa money nah seasonal money only comes in September."
@Adaeze said:
"Una for this comment section no really know wetin be cocoa business, chai ignorance na disease ooo."
Nigerian family reportedly make N10m from selling cocoa
In a related story, a Nigerian man advised people to consider cocoa farming as he celebrated a business achievement.
The maize farmer claimed they sold cocoa beans for millions, adding that 16 bags cost N10 million in Akure.
His post on X blew up, eliciting mixed reactions as people showed interest in cocoa bean cultivation.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
