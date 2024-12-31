A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on social media after following her uncle to his secondary school reunion

In the funny video, her grown uncle and his former classmates were seen dragging a plate of biscuits, golden morn and milk

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A funny video shared on social media captured the nostalgic activities of a group of middle-aged men at their secondary school reunion.

The clip showed the men, who had clearly not lost their sense of fun, hustling for a plate of snack reminiscent of their school days.

Grown men drag snacks during school's reunion Photo credit: @oriakundieze/TikTok.

Former classmates hustle for snacks during reunion

The video was posted on TikTok by a young lady @oriakundieze who had accompanied her uncle to the reunion.

In the clip, the men gathered around a plate filled with cabin biscuits, Golden Morn cereal, and milk, all soaked in water.

The snack was a deliberate throwback to their school days, and the men's overwhelming joy was evident.

"POV: I followed my uncle to his secondary school reunion. They were having cabin biscuits, golden morn, and milk soaked in water in remembrance of secondary school days. These are men with caliber," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail former classmates' reunion

TikTok users who stumbled upon the video were quick to share their similar experiences, reminiscing about their school days and the simple pleasures they had enjoyed.

@Omoñla said:

"A proper school reunion. Not the ones now a days, they just want to see if you’re now successful."

@unknown said:

"This is what I call true reunion. No be people wey go just come dey oppress people anyhow."

@Aries asked:

"Na boarding school be dis abi?"

@Aigbogun osaretinmwen nkem said:

"Fr secondary school friendships are still the best."

@Nina Patrick said:

"Why everybody day crase for reunion sef. No matter the years bro."

@∂ємσи said:

"Immediately after this ask him for anything trust me he will deliver 💯cus he's genuinely happy."

@JACOB said:

"We don't grow up, we just grow old. Take me back to my boarding school days, true friendship, lesser worries."

@nomzy added:

"If na my gender carry body no go let them, go wan show achievement. Who no meet up o go think e life. Nobody go fit prejure me."

