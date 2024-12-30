A Nigerian lady paid a visit to Wigwe University, the school established by Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO

The lady said she was invited to an event hosted at Wigwe University by popular Nollywood actor Sam Dede

When she entered the school premises, she loved the place so much and noted that it was good to have money

A Nigerian lady shared the experience she had when she visited Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

Dera said she went to the school for an event hosted by Nollywood actor Sam Dede.

The lady says Wigwe University looks like London. Photo credit: Wigwe University and TikTok/O.Dera.

When Dera entered the school premises, she was greeted by the wonderful ambience.

She disclosed in her TikTok video that the event held at the Wigwe University's College of Management Sciences Conference room.

She said:

"When we got to the gate, omo, these security men were vigilant and standing on business. We were held there for like 10 minutes. And then we arrived at the venue. Everywhere was just cool. I and my friends walked into the College of Management Sciences Conference room. The hallways were just sparking white. Omo money good. So, guess who we met? The convener was no other person than the phenomenal Dr Sam Dede. I was just admiring the serenity of this environment. Look at the classroom. Everything here is smart. Like, it's digitalized. Look at the chairs. E be like say I dey London."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her Wigwe University experience

@Lia said:

"Totally enjoyed this. More voiceovers pleaseeee."

@mark_c_Lyon said:

"Wow nice."

@Sai said:

"You should make more voiceovers, this is really nice."

@Daniel said:

"I handled the Landscaping of this place, anything plant you see there was by my hands. watching this video while seated in the nursery in the University."

Student of Wigwe University shows beautiful campus

In a related story, a Nigerian lady has shared a video of what Wigwe University campus, Isiokpo looks like on the inside.

The lady is happy that she gained admission into the school which was founded by the late Access Bank CEO.

The school gained attention on social media as many Nigerians admired its beauty.

