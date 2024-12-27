A Nigerian man said there was no need for DNA to be done on his daughter because the child looked like him

The man said he found out that his daughter has one particular behaviour he used to exhibit as a child

He said the girl moves her tongue the same way he used to move his own when he was a little baby

A man welcomed a baby girl with his wife, and he said the child behaved like him.

The man said he found out that the baby girl took after him in the way she moved her tongue.

The man said his daughter behaves like him. Photo credit: X/Ekene.

In a post he made on X, Ekene said there was a way he used to move his tongue as a child.

He said the girl behaved the same way, noting that DNA was not needed to confirm if the girl was his.

His words:

"My daughter suc.ks her tongue exactly same way I did as a kid. No DNA required."

See the post below:

Reactions as man finds out how his daughter resembles him

@EzePromiseChid1 said:

"Reading comments... and i just hope y'all are catching cruise. Else, I'll say a lot of you are damaged... and i'm terribly sorry for the women who will marry some of you."

@peculiarchichii said:

"Truly, first daughters are always the female version of their dads."

@ClearSkies07 said:

"Do DNA ooo even if the child suc/ks thumb. Conduct the test before the naming ceremony."

@Dannyyo070 said:

"You Dey advice us to do DNA , now it’s your turn , you no want do DNA no be sooo."

@Chylife6 said:

"E fit be chimera squad oo. Yours might be inside and that explains the mannerisms mbok."

@emperortheez said:

"Everyone did that wen dem small sha."

