A young Nigerian man is now a house owner as he successfully paid for a beautiful house in USA

The man said he had completed payment for the house and that he decided to share the goodness for people to see

He noted that he did not buy the house on a mortgage as he paid for as he paid for everything at once

A Nigerian man has become a house owner in USA and the photos have inspired people.

The man came online to share the goodness after he completed payment for the new house.

The man said the house cost him seven figures. Photo credit: X/Ojiako Kenechukwu.

Source: Twitter

Ojiako Kenechukwu said he did not buy the house on a mortgage as he paid for everything.

Ojiako said the house is located in Los Angeles, California, and expressed joy after recording the huge achievement.

He noted that the house, which cost him seven figures, was a testament to the saying that hard work pays.

He said:

"Ending 2024 with a bang. New home in Los Angeles, California. I held on to this one for sooo long but this is testament to hard work. 7 figures in USD well spent. Zero mortgage. God be praised forever. Congrats to me!"

See his post below:

Reactions as Nigerian man buys a house in USA

@itsSh0la said:

"More to come. Proud of you."

@views09 said:

"This is amazing, big congratulations."

@SamuelXeus said:

"Huge congrats King. Many more to come in Jesus Name."

@jeffre__ said:

"Kene Kene Massive Congratulations to you!"

@KingFtpFx said:

"This is amazing, congratulations once again big Kene."

@BOOMBET201 said:

"Big congratulations to you my brother."

@airla_OTMH said:

"Congratulations. This is a Big Win."

@last_sirp said:

"Before this time next year, I will celebrate my own success with my house key, I affirm, and I claim it in."

@Joan_Afc said:

"Mortgage o, no mortgage o, congratulations."

Man cries as his daughter builds house for him

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing a big house she built for her father.

The man was not aware that his daughter was building a house for him until it was completed.

When he saw the nice building, he could not help but shed tears of joy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng