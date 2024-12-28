A Nigerian man said he is prepared to help VeryDarkMan recover the N180 million which he said was stolen by hackers

The man who identified himself on TikTok as The Man of Thought said that if VDM reaches out to him, he is ready to offer the necessary help.

The man said he could help VDM track the N180 million. Photo credit: TikTok/The Man of Thought and Instagram/VDM.

The Man of Thought said he is not interested in dragging VeryDarkMan down but prefers to help him.

He noted that the N180 million that is allegedly missing could be tracked if hackers stole it truly through the NGO's website.

His words:

"Hello brother VDM, this your N180 million that is missing right now, I have given you an option of how to get your N180 million. That means get to me, and I will be able to help you figure it out. me I'm not interested in trying to drag you down like every other person is trying to say VeryDarkMan has fallen. I don't like VeryDarkMan based on his arrogance but he is a human being and he is trying his best to do something."

Man had earlier warned VDM of risks

Earlier, an old video showed the man telling VeryDarkMan some of the risks that may be facing his NGO's website.

He had said in the old video:

"If your website is not properly secured, hackers could exploit the vulnerability to access sensitive information like bank accounts, details of API keys used for integration. Secondly, man in the middle attacks. Without proper encryption like https, hackers can intercept data between the website and the bank servers, gaining unautherised access to critical information. Thirdly, compromised API keys. The website likely uses APIs to connect to your bank account for real time updates. If they keys or credentials used are not securely stored, hackers could misuse them to access the accounts."

Watch the video below:

