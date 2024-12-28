A lady has earned social media praise because of her reading habit, which sees her devouring many books

In 2024, the lady, Armah said she was able to read as many as 110 books and she shared images of the books

This is coming after Armah had achieved her reading goal of 2023, a year in which she read 130 books

Book lover Armah shared her story on X, letting people know she had read 110 books in 2024.

Armah said:

"110 books down this year."

Lady who read 110 books praised online

She posted images of the books she had read while sitting close to them in a room.

Interestingly, Armah had achieved a similar feat in 2023, a year in which she read 130 books.

She said back then:

"Passed my reading goal this year, read 130 books."

Reactions as lady reads 110 books in 2024

@kristiano_88 said:

"You're white lucky to have the patience and attention to focus on books. This I'm trying to imbibe."

@fawogyimiiko said:

"Was waiting for the end-of-year reading post."

@folaslife said:

"That’s really impressive."

@_Jay_Sterling_ said:

"Don't forget all the content you created on Tiktok this year too. You did really well."

@_Stevemensa said:

"Was waiting for this post. Congratulations."

@Dess_023_1 said:

"I am starting the journey in January, and I wanna read as many books as possible. Which ones should I start with?"

@IshakAlamin said:

"How do you manage it? I’m still stuck on my second book, and even that one, I had to force myself to read. But I genuinely want to get into reading too! What’s your secret?"

Student vows to read for 10 hours

Meanwhile, a lady who is at the university shared a video of her study session and the video is getting reactions.

The lady had vowed she was going to study for 10 hours straight but she was unable to achieve her goal.

In the end, the law student ended up studying for only eight hours but noted she was still proud of herself.

