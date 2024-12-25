Mixed reactions have trailed a video of an old man practising his preferred burial song with his family

According to the man's granddaughter who posted the video, her grandfather makes them practice every year

The video went viral and made many internet users share their experiences with their grandfathers

A lady has posted a video showing her grandfather making them practice a song he desires to be sung at his funeral.

The lady, @jessicamagaqa, marvelled that her grandfather had the song printed out for them this time around.

@jessicamagaqa revealed that her grandfather makes his family practice the song every year.

In the short clip she posted, they were seated, each with a paper, as they practised with the old man.

The clip made some people laugh, and some emotional. At the time of this report, the clip has amassed over 621k views on TikTok.

People react to grandfather's action

MmapulaRainMother said:

"My mom when she’s well dressed she makes us takes pictures and say they should be used at her funeral.. she stresses me."

Vibe Abrams said:

"One day you'll practice for the last time, non of you won't know it will be the last practice session."

nthats68 said:

"My gran went all out Xmas 2019 thinking 2020 is her year🤭 saying her dad died at 75 and mom at 74. so she knows she won't see 75... we're planning her 80th in 2025."

candidly_precious said:

"And ke with God’s sense of humour? You’ll be practising this song for the next 20 years."

Emma_Nuella😒 said:

"And he won’t die till you have kids😂 They’ll join you for practice."

Zulu said:

"My grandad has been wanting to rest since I was 13. I'm 24 now and he's still saying "kanti ngifa nini?"

Palesa Moeti said:

"My grandfather wrote his funeral programme for us.. half the people on that programme had died by the time he died😐."

Lihle said:

"My great grandmother did this when I was still a kid, it's been more than 15 years and we lost my grandma 2018 and mom 2022 but u girl usaphila yena always planning her funeral."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had bought a coffin for his future burial.

Man plans his burial

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had planned his burial and dug his grave.

Apart from digging his own grave, the man already has people who will mourn and dance for him, as well as someone who will salute his corpse.

In an interview, the man shared a sad story that inspired him to plan his burial ahead of time. He hoped that his actions would teach people to care for and love their parents while they still live.

