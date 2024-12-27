Ibom Air Flight Attendant Who Spent Savings on Aviation School Shares How Long before She Got Job
- A flight attendant at Ibom Air has inspired people with her story and shared how long she job-hunted
- In February 2021, she enrolled in an aviation school with all her savings and hoped to land a job in less than two months, but was disappointed
- Despite getting her license to fly as a cabin crew, the lady narrated how days rolled into months and months into years until she got fortunate
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady who works as a flight attendant with Ibom Air has encouraged people never to give up.
The flight attendant, @s.k.y..blue, inspired people on TikTok by sharing her story and detailing how long it took her to land a job.
Flight attendant spent all her savings
According to the lady, she spent all her savings on the Universal School of Aviation, located at Isolo-Ebge road by Ori Oke bus stop, in February 2021, hoping to secure a job in the aviation sector in less than two months after her graduation, but that was not the case.
The flight attendant said she job-hunted for years until 2024, when Ibom Air employed her as a flight attendant. She had her first flight in 2024 and shared a picture of herself in the aeroplane. Her story, narrated on TikTok, read:
"In February 2021, I spent all my savings attending aviation school to get my license to fly as a cabin crew. I thought in less than 2 months, I would get the job, but it didn't happen.
"After 6 months I didn't get the job, after 1 year I didn't get the job, after 2 years I still didn't get the job. after 3 years it still didn't happen but I never gave up...
"April 2024, I had my first flight ever as a flight attendant!"
Ibom Air flight attendant's story stirs reactions
lovelyngodwin966 said:
"Congratulations I tap for my sister this is exactly her situation now but I believe God."
Marvellous🇳🇬 said:
"I believe so much in grace sha, they are still some people that will apply for that and they will get it 3 months, some 8 months, some a month, some 3 years…Just GRACE."
Simply_lindy1 said:
"Exactly my plans for next year…. Must be an air hostess by this time next year."
Ikedichi Egwu said:
"Congratulations 👏. This is a reminder to everyone reading this not to give up, no matter how long it takes. Your dreams are valid."
Hossy🥰🥰 said:
"Awwww 🥰coming across the flight attendant on my flight back to Calabar."
Owen Nguyen said:
"I wish Maris would see this and not give up.
"She also passed her aviation school and she's loosing hope.
"God abeg I too love that girl.
"Make you run am for her make she smile.
"Congratulations to you."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Air Peace flight attendant had shared a major requirement to join her line of profession.
Small chops vendor close to tears over very low sales, begs Nigerians on her knees in touching video
How to secure flight attendant job
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Air Peace flight attendant had shared how to become a flight attendant.
According to the lady, a person must be over 18, a graduate, and have completed the NYSC programme before applying to be a flight attendant.
Next, she said one needs to enrol in a navigation school where they teach how to become part of a cabin crew.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng