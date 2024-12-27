A flight attendant at Ibom Air has inspired people with her story and shared how long she job-hunted

In February 2021, she enrolled in an aviation school with all her savings and hoped to land a job in less than two months, but was disappointed

Despite getting her license to fly as a cabin crew, the lady narrated how days rolled into months and months into years until she got fortunate

A Nigerian lady who works as a flight attendant with Ibom Air has encouraged people never to give up.

The flight attendant, @s.k.y..blue, inspired people on TikTok by sharing her story and detailing how long it took her to land a job.

She became an Ibom Air flight attendant in 2024. Photo Credit: @s.k.y..blue

Flight attendant spent all her savings

According to the lady, she spent all her savings on the Universal School of Aviation, located at Isolo-Ebge road by Ori Oke bus stop, in February 2021, hoping to secure a job in the aviation sector in less than two months after her graduation, but that was not the case.

The flight attendant said she job-hunted for years until 2024, when Ibom Air employed her as a flight attendant. She had her first flight in 2024 and shared a picture of herself in the aeroplane. Her story, narrated on TikTok, read:

"In February 2021, I spent all my savings attending aviation school to get my license to fly as a cabin crew. I thought in less than 2 months, I would get the job, but it didn't happen.

"After 6 months I didn't get the job, after 1 year I didn't get the job, after 2 years I still didn't get the job. after 3 years it still didn't happen but I never gave up...

"April 2024, I had my first flight ever as a flight attendant!"

Ibom Air flight attendant's story stirs reactions

lovelyngodwin966 said:

"Congratulations I tap for my sister this is exactly her situation now but I believe God."

Marvellous🇳🇬 said:

"I believe so much in grace sha, they are still some people that will apply for that and they will get it 3 months, some 8 months, some a month, some 3 years…Just GRACE."

Simply_lindy1 said:

"Exactly my plans for next year…. Must be an air hostess by this time next year."

Ikedichi Egwu said:

"Congratulations 👏. This is a reminder to everyone reading this not to give up, no matter how long it takes. Your dreams are valid."

Hossy🥰🥰 said:

"Awwww 🥰coming across the flight attendant on my flight back to Calabar."

Owen Nguyen said:

"I wish Maris would see this and not give up.

"She also passed her aviation school and she's loosing hope.

"God abeg I too love that girl.

"Make you run am for her make she smile.

"Congratulations to you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an Air Peace flight attendant had shared a major requirement to join her line of profession.

How to secure flight attendant job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Air Peace flight attendant had shared how to become a flight attendant.

According to the lady, a person must be over 18, a graduate, and have completed the NYSC programme before applying to be a flight attendant.

Next, she said one needs to enrol in a navigation school where they teach how to become part of a cabin crew.

