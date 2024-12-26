A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media over her great achievements in 2024

In a heartwarming post on TikTok, she showed off the big salon and spa studio which she launched within the year

Social media users who came across the inspiring post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian entrepreneur's huge achievement has taken social media by storm, as she proudly showcased her newly launched salon and spa studio.

The impressive establishment was a confirmation of her hard work and dedication, and she was eager to share her success with her followers.

Nigerian lady launches salon, spa in 2024 Photo credit: @helengold123/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off salon, spa studio

In her post, the lady identified as @helengold123 displayed her impressive salon and spa studio, leaving many in awe of her accomplishment.

The post showed the spacious studio, especially its sleek design and modern amenities.

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users, who were inspired by her entrepreneurial spirit and determination.

"I later run that big salon and spa studio this year. We are grateful for your support in 2024," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady flaunts spa studio, salon

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@lovelyngodwin966 said:

"This is good but money no dey this business sincerely to be compared to what u will spend starting it is better u invest that money in good bank get paid every month."

@nneka__h said:

"This one no be big salon o na massive dem dey use for this kind blessing i'm happy for you."

@Debbieglobal said:

"Business ideas in 2025. Fashion business Dey hard to grow especially if you are doing it alone."

@Shaney said:

"Congratulations girrrll. I pray for the right audience to locate you, may nations run to you and may you grow from this business. Literally so happy for a stranger."

@Omoge frozen&food said:

"Why people dey cry for my wife comment section, omo una go cry tire."

@Queen Ballykiss Tomm added:

"Dis is huge gurl and I’m proud of a total stranger. God will bless the capitals and make ur income huge and mighty."

See the post below:

Nail technician shows off new shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a nail technician made headlines after showing off the 'humble' new shop she acquired for herself.

In a video, she displayed the few products in the shop and made it clear that she has no helper.

Source: Legit.ng