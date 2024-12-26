With 2025 around the corner, a photographer has advised people to be mindful of how they spend money this festive period

He said January is a summary of 2025, adding that being frugal is much better than begging people for money

He noted that there is a lot to do in 2025 and highlighted some of the coming expenses while mentioning what should be avoided

A photographer, Frank Addo, has cautioned people against spending unnecessarily during the holidays.

In a Facebook post, he said people should budget carefully and prioritise their expenses.

Frank said it is better to spend carefully than to beg later. He urged people to focus on what is important, saying there will be many expenses in 2025.

Frank opined that one can begin 2025 on a financially stable note. He wrote on Facebook :

"A gentle reminder. Please remember January is a summary of 2025, so spend wisely during the festival.

"Frugality is better than begging. Make sure to budget carefully and prioritize your expenses.

"Avoid unnecessary splurges and focus on what is truly important.

"There is a lot to do in 2025 including paying fees not just rent.

"Be mindful of your spending, you can start the new year on a financially stable note.

"Listen, it's better to be frugal now than to struggle later. I hope this helps."

People react to Frank Addo's advice about spending

Reddy Jimm said:

"You speak so well Sir."

Ruth Quambocah Bundi said:

"We have already spent."

AJ Amenyaglo II said:

"They won’t listen ooo🤣🤣🤣."

Sulemana Faaris said:

"It helps.

"Thank you."

Joyce Maxwell said:

"Thanks for sharing."

Just like Frank, Prophet Godiya Audu Adams had advised people to brace up for a tough 2025.

LCCI warns Nigerian businesses ahead of 2025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) had informed Nigerian businesses to prepare for tougher challenges in 2025.

A statement signed by Chinyere Almona, the LCCI’s director-general, also highlighted the impact of the 28-year inflation high on business operations.

She added that the anticipated outcome of the next Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is an increase in interest rates, further compounding the challenges businesses face.

