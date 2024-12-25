A Nigerian Master of Ceremonies (MC) could not hide his shock when he heard the school fees of a secondary school student

During an event, the MC had promised to pay the school fees of the young boy, not knowing that it was over half a million naira for a term

When the boy's family revealed his school fees, the MC was thrown aback and guests at the wedding burst into laughter

A Nigerian Master of Ceremonies was left in utter shock after discovering the hefty school fees of a secondary school student he had offered to sponsor.

The MC's pledge was made during an event, where he had been moved by the boy's ambition to become a doctor.

Excited MC vows to sponsor student Photo credit: @officialmc_carrot/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

MC regrets promising to pay boy's fees

A video of the incident, posted on Instagram by the MC, @officialmc_carrot, captured the moment when the boy's family revealed the staggering cost of his education.

The MC had enthusiastically offered to cover the boy's school fees, but his tone quickly changed when he learned of the huge amount.

The family disclosed that the boy attended a prestigious high school in Akure, where the termly fees exceeded half a million naira.

The MC's shock was overwhelming as he let out a loud exclamation, prompting guests at the event to erupt into laughter.

Relief washed over him, however, when he learned that the fees had already been paid.

In a lighthearted exchange that followed, the MC was asked to cover the cost of the boy's books, which totalled over one hundred thousand naira.

The MC jokingly declined, insisting that the boy did not require books to succeed.

Despite the initial shock, the MC's good-natured response helped to maintain a jovial atmosphere at the event.

Reactions as MC screams over boy's school fees

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

Voltagecomedy_ said:

"This Mc get luck say he get lines to arrange the problem wen he wan cause for himself, if he reach hux he go say thank God oo, how much he the show ? Wen wan pay 2m for big man Pikin."

Viks_vico said:

"Him say the boy no need books."

Kakaxchange247 said:

"His voiced changed immediately he heard 545k."

Doctor_gospel said:

"I love how the little boy was just smiling and calmly laughing."

David Crissy said:

"Today is my Dad's birthday. Kindly help me wish Pastor Davis Happy birthday."

Melinaposhairs said:

"As he talk say hm go pay school fees, the boy begin laugh am fess."

Godswillfvr_ said:

"Omo doctor dy find facebook and IG."

Therealfemi said:

"He turn Odumeje once. Ehn ehn."

Hairbyfirstlady said:

"U be wan help your destiny helper."

Official_ayomileyi said:

"Impact High School Akure Ondo state, na politicians children dey go that school."

Iceboyibm said:

"You think say na community primary school Akure."

Okoriedestinychineye said:

"He won help he Destiny helper."

Viks_vico commented:

"Me that I wanted to become a lawyer but now na flight ticket I Dey book, anyway I am happy that I’m into flight bookings because it is also something I have gotten into and I love doing it."

Mcettilieon07 added:

"It’s my birthday guys, say a prayer for me."

Treasurebabyofficial said:

"I swear, I dey support with what I have, I don’t promise anything even if I don’t know how much these days."

Watch the video below:

Man pays fees of stranded boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man paid the school fees of a young boy who had dropped out due to lack of a sponsor.

The boy was working as a cleaner at a hotel in Ihugh, Vandekya local government area of Benue state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng