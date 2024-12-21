An emotional Nigerian father could not hide his tears as his son graduated from the university after years of study

In a video, the man hugged his son passionately, and the young man also broke into tears as he saw his father cry

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate the graduand

A heartwarming video captured the moment a Nigerian father was overcome with emotion as his son achieved a huge milestone.

The young man's graduation from university marked the peak of his years of hard work and dedication.

Father in tears as son graduates Photo credit: @edwinalpha/TikTok.

Dad cries as son graduates

In the video shared on TikTok by @edwinalpha, the emotional father could not control his tears as he enveloped his son in a warm hug.

The graduand, visibly moved by his father's tears, also broke down in tears as they hugged each other in the presence of everyone.

Social media users who stumbled upon the video were deeply moved by the display of paternal pride and affection.

Many flocked to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages to the graduate, praising his achievement and acknowledging the sacrifices made by his family.

Reactions as dad cries on son's graduation day

TikTok users stormed the comments section on the platform to congratulate the graduate.

@NyantiAisha said:

"I don’t know your story but I pray that the good Lord, who answers all prayers bless your certificate and open doors of opportunities for you, so that you parents enjoy the fruits of their labour."

@WAHU said:

"As a first born i haven't graduated yet not because i don't wanna graduate but is the situation at home but am working hard for my four siblings to graduate. I am praying for them everyday."

@RonoVin said:

"Neri nyinyi, me I graduated alone, when people at taking pictures and having fun, I was just watching them. After a few hours nilitoa gown and left the compound smiling and thanking God for the far."

@celunee said:

"The journey was definitely rough."

@AishaTrinity said:

"That would've been me but mum couldn't afford my fees whenever I look at my first grade passlips I cry but I thank God that am at least happily married may he bless me to educate my siblings&children."

@Sunshine_lover said:

"Who will be on my side when I finally graduate, I can't believe I'll be alone in a pavilion all day watching pple cry with their parents. Congratulations comrade. Ata sioni keyboard juu ya tears."

@cyruswamamaa said:

"I had no my parent by my side. My mum was in ICU and died the same month. Gather courage bro."

@hantytima29 added:

"Congratulations dear. I felt so emotionally I don't know the reason behind ur tear but I pray it tear of joy. May the almighty countie to favour u."

Kid hypes dad on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a child who was at her dad's graduation ceremony screamed "congratulations daddy!" from the crowd without fear.

The kid's father stopped and blew her a kiss, telling the baby he loved her as the audience got emotional.

