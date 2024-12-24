A man and his mother a trending online after they shared their throwback photo, and it went viral on TikTOk

The throwback photo showed when the man was still a child,d but a new photo shows a full-grown man

In the new photo, it could be seen that the man has grown taller than his mother as people call him a giant

Reactions have trailed the photo of a tall young man and his mother.

The man is so tall that many people who saw the photo are referring to him as a giant.

The man has grown taller than his mother. Photo credit: TikTok/@victorvinx.

However, the man has not always been as tall as could be seen in a throwback photo.

The throwback photo posted by Victor Vinx shows when he was still a child standing beside his mother.

But a new photo shows a full-grown man who is now taller than his mother.

The photos attracted reactions from netizens, with some of them calling him Great Khali.

Reactions as man shares throwback photo

@Asher said:

"She reduced so you could grow."

@tycoonvstycoonn said:

"The great Khali."

@zi_no_prime606 said:

"Men you went from being a meme coin to a Bitcoin."

@Tife said:

"Why you con later turn bouncer now?"

@AYOMIDE said:

"Had to switch to TV before I could view the second slide."

@Oscar said:

"Mom never gets old."

@Jennifer said:

"Chaii, may God keep you both."

@Tina tasher said:

"This your growth nor be ordinary growth."

@sexybella said:

"Help me check 2025."

@blo_som said:

"Actually, the growth is visible."

@alpha hibee said:

"Every parent's joy."

@Official currency said:

"Omo pple dey ask me if my mom na my babe, I just dey laugh thank God for life."

@Kingsley asked:

"Is your dad giant or what?"

@FRANCY said:

"The face didn’t change."

@FORTUNATE EZINNE said:

"Example of the young shall grow."

