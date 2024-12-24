A female ex-corps member has celebrated getting admission to study for another degree at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

She released a picture in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform with an inspiring message to people

Many people celebrated her academic feat and commented on her course and the university she chose

A young lady, @m.i.r.a_u, has expressed excitement after getting admission to do her second degree.

The lady, who recently completed her NYSC programme, will study law at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu.

She was admitted to study law at ESUT. Photo Credit: @m.i.r.a_u

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post, she shared a picture of herself in her NYSC uniform and her admission status.

She said that as long as there is life, it is never too late to start all over again and pursue one's desire. Her post read:

"As long as there's life, it's never too late to start all over and go after what you want."

Internet users swooned at her pot with heartwarming messages.

People react to lady's admission into ESUT

Justin said:

"Wow, ESUT. Graduated 2014. Never going back there!! good luck though."

mayor_of_goodlife01 said:

"This our ESUT way we dey run from na where u dey run enter😭😂, you’re welcome Congratulations."

Ima signatures said:

"I no sure say I fit play this kind rough play for this economy."

bianca_chris said:

"Una dey try dey go dey go school oo .first degree I never still use am do anything..."

MUNAFS said:

"The worst mistake you will make is not pursuing your dream."

MOTIVATIONAL SPEAKER ISONU said:

"Welcome to the second degree gang dear, from Graduate of Biochemistry to final year Radiography student🥰, its not gonna come easy dear but it is achievable."

chidera11 said:

"Please how did you do the direct entry.

"Did you use your First degree certificate?"

Ben Joy said:

"Congratulations,Esut is very good at law tho."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a university graduate had rejoiced after getting admission into nursing school.

Graduate returns to Delta State University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had gone back to Delta State University after her graduation.

The lady had graduated from the university with a degree in pharmacology and returned for a second degree in phar.macy.

According to her, the first course she studied was not her dream course but what she was given when she applied for admission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng