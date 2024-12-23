A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after her man got married to her and gifted her a car

In a video, the lady celebrated receiving a car gift and performing both traditional and white wedding in just few months

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the video

A Nigerian lady felt overwhelming joy as she took to social media to share her amazing journey of love and commitment.

In a heartwarming video, the lady celebrated her love life, which saw her tie the knot with her partner in both traditional and white wedding ceremonies within a short period.

Man marries lady he met months ago Photo credit: @diamondegadgets/TikTok.

Lady shows off car gift from husband

The video, shared on TikTok by @diamondegadgets, offered a glimpse into her enjoyable experience, showing snippets from her wedding celebrations and the surprise gift of a luxurious car.

"My man later run that Lexus350 for me. Engagement, traditional marriage and white wedding within few months," she captioned the video.

Reactions as newlywed lady receives car gift

TikTok users who came across the video were quick to congratulate the newlywed, flooding the comments section with warm wishes and felicitations.

@twinkleT82 said:

"Wow, I commented on your engagement post,and the grace followed me the next week."

@Francisca said:

"2025 God go run pregnancy and safe delivery."

@Treazywealth_aesthetics said:

"She won this challenge. Congratulations."

@jaygirl said:

"Only you all these blessings. I tap into this. Congratulations."

@mirabeautyglam4 said:

"Congratulations. Mine said yesterday that his not gonna talk to me anymore I cried last night and I pray God heal me."

@PRINCESSEMEFAH said:

"I tap your blessings. I have never written such under anyone's post before bless me with a man who does good things effortlessly."

@Kingsoz commented:

"Omo this your blessing brekete ooo, may the lord make it permanent. Enjoy your marital life."

@PRETTY VICKY said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this grace I wish u a fruitful and happy married life IN JESUS NAME your hope is blessed."

@MamaFC said:

"I love this. May God bless me with a man that will love and cherish me forever."

@Black goddess said:

"Congratulations. I attend your wedding for your friend victory WhatsApp status."

@J added:

"I will keep congratulating others till it gets to my turn. Congratulations baby more to come ur home is bless."

