A young man who is an employee of Eko Hotel and Suites has caused a commotion on social media with a video showcasing popular people who patronise his workplace

The Nigerian youth's unaware clip of big names captured singers Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy and also included billionaire Aliko Dangote

Some people who watched his video argued that seeing popular faces must be a daily occurrence for the worker

A male Eko Hotel and Suites worker has released a rare clip of some big names who had visited the property.

In a TikTok post, he briefly captured businessman and billionaire Aliko Dangote unaware in Eko Hotel and Suites.

In the 14-second clip, the young man showed Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, David Adedeji Adeleke, with stage name Davido and singer Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu.

The short clip also featured scenes from some shows that were held in the hotel. The clip generated a huge buzz on TikTok.

The clip has garnered 181k views at the time of this report.

Watch his video below:

Eko Hotel staff's video gets comments

IMELDA_💎😇 said:

"No celebrities, artists or important personality wey you never see finish abi."

user2367115753151 said:

"I no go compose unless Dem dey pay me well ooo na to climb big wiz neck sharp sharp."

Abee said:

"Money, fame, influence and politics in one place."

Big Ebi said:

"Celebrities go be like normal thing chai you Dey enjoy."

Dozie🥇🥇 said:

"I wanted to work here last year they approved my CV but I left because they payment didn't suit me."

The_BadMan🥷🏿 said:

"As you put Big wiz first God will bless you abundantly."

Indianamylf💋 said:

"I once wanted to work at this Eko hotel when I was in Lagos, but the didn't approve my CV."

princes_winick said:

"And you go dey see Lagos baddies wey dey come meet celebs and politician for hotel."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites was celebrated for returning a customer's $70,000 (N108 million).

Davido offers reward to Eko Hotel staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido had offered a reward to the honest Eko Hotel staff who returned a customer's $70,000 (N108 million).

Davido rewarded the lady with N7.9 million, and her reaction was emotional. In a clip, the lady was overwhelmed with emotion during a video call with Davido.

When the call came in, she was surrounded by friends and well-wishers, and she excitedly spoke with the famous singer.

Source: Legit.ng