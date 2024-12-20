A man expressed joy after he completed his studies in school and successfully became a university graduate

The man shared his graduation photo on TikTok and also posted his father's photo for people to see

Many TikTok users quickly noticed that the young man had a striking resemblance with his father

Many people are reacting to the photo of a young graduate who looks exactly like his father.

The graduate posted his school graduation photo, which caught the attention of many people.

The man resembles his father greatly. Photo credit: TikTok/@khalinz

Source: TikTok

The young graduate, @khalinz did not only post his graduation photo, he also added his father's photo.

The old photo showed his father on the day he graduated from school as a young man.

When people saw Khalinz's photo and that of his father, they quickly noticed how the two men looked like each other.

Many of his followers who saw the two photos agreed that there was no need for a DNA test between father and son.

He joked that people were telling his father to go and do DNA, but their resemblance proved otherwise.

Reactions as man shares his father's photo

@Yusuf Anura said:

"I just finished watching you and your father before this come my fyp post congratulations."

@Jumokexoxo said:

"Gimme the moni cause una wan waste the moni."

@kay said:

"No mind them, congratulations. I'm an alumni of RSU."

@haryinlah saidL

"E no go better for person wey talk am."

Corper recreates old photo with his mother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported earlier that a Nigerian man recreated an old photo with his mother. When his mother was going for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) during her time, the man was still a child.

His mother had taken him to the NYSC camp, and they took a photo, which was kept to date. When he became a graduate and went for his NYSC, he decided to recreate the old photo with his mother.

Many social media users admired the mother and son and said it was a good thing the woman was alive to witness her son's success.

