A Nigerian lady's heartwarming video showing her first meeting with her American fiancé has captured the attention of social media users.

The couple's reunion, just days before their wedding, was filled with mixed emotions of joy and tears.

Lady finally meets American lover

In a captivating video shared by @higginbottom on TikTok, the lady's excitement was overwhelming as she finally laid eyes on her partner.

The moment put an end to their long-distance relationship, and her happiness knew no bounds.

"Meeting my American boyfriend for the first time 3 days to our wedding," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady meets American lover

TikTok users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, thrilled for the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Netizens praised the couple's commitment, acknowledging the challenges of long-distance relationships.

@sugarplum said:

"Abeg where una dey see oyinbo marry? Help a sister biko."

@Glow with Toniajessie stated:

"Where did you stand to see this cute guy make I follow go stand abeg."

@uchezyi8132744645 reacted:

"You are highly welcome my inlaw, pls from where Did u see this Amazing soul?"

@danne'sfreshfix said:

"Mine will be coming over next year we met on Afro introduction."

@Blessing Chikeziebb said:

"Make I say congratulations so my own go fit locate me ohhh."

@omateyiblessing60 said:

"Congrats to you sis and to mi who's still praying to meet mine. I pray we locate each other soon Amen."

@GorgeousEmpireOwerri Imo State said:

"Mk una create space for una relationship for me."

@Aizeh said:

"Congratulations babe. BA men are really nice. I can't wait for mine to come next year o."

Man finally meets oyinbo lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man could not hide his joy on social media after meeting his oyinbo lover.

In a video, the happy man revealed the moment they saw each other at the airport and hugged themselves passionately.

