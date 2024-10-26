A Nigerian man who bought a flight ticket lamented that the flight was rescheduled by several hours

However, when he boarded the rescheduled flight, the airline served him food to eat but the food is trending

When he saw the biscuit and water he was served by the airline, the man had no choice but to share it online

Food served by a Nigerian airline to its passengers is trending on social media.

The passenger, Godwin Enakhena took to X to share a photo of the food to the constanation of many netizens.

The airline gave the man a pack of biscuits. Photo credit: X/genakhena and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Though Enakhena did not mention the name of the airline that served him the food, he was clearly not happy.

The photo he posted shows he was served one pack of biscuits and water.

He said:

"Because of the anyhowness of domestic flight operations in Nigeria, my morning flight was rescheduled to 2 pm. This is what we were served on board!"

See the post below:

Reactions to food served by airline

@xabury said:

"Cracker biscuit - ₦50. ½ pure water - ₦15. Serviete - ₦20. Total =₦85. Too much enjoyments, congratulations for your safe landing."

@tpeculiar2017 said:

"Even my daughter will not tell you thank you if you serve her this. God bless Nigeria."

@Nobodyholypass1 said:

"Mr Godwin pls is dat thing water or what? Because I expect it should be bottle water at least."

@tobiaanu2 said:

"Dear Godwin. Onbehalf if our airline, I apologized on the inconveniences caused and unsatisfactory meal given to you while on board. A 5-man investigative panel has been set to thoroughly look into this. We shall get back to you shortly."

@babalola_abdul said:

"Domestic feeding for domestic flight."

@micheal_ekele said:

"Has it gotten to this level? God abeg ooo."

@SavvyRinu said:

"This is not even funny."

Tunde Onakoya shares of food he was served

A Nigerian man flew with Air Peace from London Gatwick to Lagos and he shared his experience after the flight.

Tunde Onakoya, a top chess player shared photos of the food he was served onboard the Air Peace London to Lagos flight.

Tunde said the food he was served was the best part of the flight, indicating that Air Peace served delicious meals.

