A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the Christmas tree she purchased to decorate her home

In a video, she unboxed the tree, which she purchased for a whopping N878k and set it up at one corner of her sitting room

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to the video

A Nigerian lady's recent purchase of a luxury Christmas decoration tree has left social media users aghast.

The lady splurged a staggering N878,000 on an American Pine Pre-Lit Christmas tree, transforming her sitting room into a winter wonderland.

Lady shows off expensive Christmas tree she got to decorate her place. Photo credit: @amaaa_o/TikTok.

Lady sets up luxury Christmas tree

TikTok user @amaaa_o shared an engaging video showing her pricey acquisition, chronicling the unboxing and setup process.

Her excitement was overwhelming as she revealed her carefully selected tree, complete with built-in lighting.

In her words:

"This is the first time I have gotten a Christmas tree and I am so excited. Today I am going to unbox and put up the tree. I bought it for N878k. I have been very intentional with the kind of tree I wanted to buy and it is called American pine pre-lit tree. It comes with a light. The next step was me texting it out and oh my God guys. Look at how it looks so beautiful. I really love it."

Reactions as lady flaunts N878k Christmas tree

While some TikTok users admired the lady's festive spirit and taste, others expressed disbelief at the hefty price tag.

Many questioned the justification for such an expense, with some jokingly suggesting alternative uses for the funds.

@The Duchess reacted:

"Your tree, your house! Can I move in?"

@Zaiii asked:

"What vendor did you buy the tree from please?"

@Pretney said:

"The Creator. It looks so good."

@Bosstenny said:

"The fact that u try ur best to response to every comments permission to say I love you."

@TGIRL commented:

"Right here it doesn't even feel like Christmas but we thank God for the gift of life, merry Christmas in advance the tree is absolutely gorgeous I love it."

@Castor Oil Essentials said:

"Thank you Soo much Ama I sent out the order today."

@koko said:

"The fact that you did it all by yourself made more beautiful, not everyone can."

@chyme said:

"Make money this 2025 so you won't shine eyes when u hear prices."

@chy said:

"My dear I can't bring myself to buy a tree for that amount, maybe in the future when I grow up."

@polodellamoda added:

"Asin I opened my eye. God am I a spoon please remember me with millions God."

Watch the video below:

