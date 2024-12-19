A Nigerian man has been praised on social media for providing food and meat to his community for Christmas festivities

The man bought over 10 live cows and several bags of rice, which he distributed to people in his town

Many people gathered and cheered for him the moment the food items were shared to people in need

A man has earned social media praise because of what he did for his community.

In a video trending on social media, it was seen that he distributed food items to the needy.

The man shared a truck load of rice. Photo credit: TikTok/Lawrence Emerayo.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by Lawrence Emareyo, who said he wanted to show love to his community.

He bought over 10 cows and complemented it with several bags of rice and to be shared to his people.

The video shows that a lot of people gathered apparently to share the food items for the Christmas festivities.

Lawrence captioned the video:

"Showed my community love."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares food in his community

@Anna219 said:

"Me sef go run am like this for my people one day."

@favorite girl said:

"Chief do giveaway for your online family."

@peculiar said:

"This man go soon start him political career. Watch out. God bless you."

@Classic bae said:

"Chief Lawrence for president. Doings pass doings, e choke, God bless you sir."

@Biggloria23 said:

"God bless you chief Lawrence."

@Zee Zee said:

"You are blessed, no forget us your online community o."

@The creek girl said:

"Chief you no go need third wife so?"

@user9047151337928 said:

"Abeg where be the community make I come move one for my parents."

@kamaracherish said:

"You be chief for real no be for mouth GOD reward you."

@YEMDAN said:

"May God Almighty bless you and your family for putting smile on people's face."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that crypto businessman, Blord shared food to his village people.

Another rich man shares rice in his village

Blord shared the food as a way of identifying with his community during the festivities.

Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice, and four cows to the people who were seen hailing him as their hero.

