A lady who is super brilliant has graduated from the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, with good grades

The PhD student studied environmental management and control and successfully ticked all the academic boxes

Dr. Akelachi Chiburuoma Kejeh aced the course by graduating with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, a feat that thrilled netizens

A Nigerian lady has been praised on social media because of her academic prowess.

Dr Akelachi Chiburuoma Kejeh studied for her PhD, and she aced her course.

Dr Akelachi graduated with a distinction. Photo: X/Certified Ikwere Breed and Instagram/DrAkelachi

According to a post made on X by Certified Ikwerre Breed, Dr. Akelachi studied at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

She studied environmental management and control and graduated with a perfect CPGPA.

Dr. Akelachi graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0, attracting praise from social media users.

The post reads:

"Dr. Akelachi Chiburuoma Kejeh. Distinction (CGPA 5.0/5.0). Doctor of Philosophy, Environmental Management and Control, Rivers State University."

Reactions as PhD student graduates with distinction

@Preciousmaya10 said:

"Congratulations Akelachi.....I know her back then in Uniport Faculty of Agriculture."

@olatunji44400 said:

"This is plenty. Congratulations!"

@adeoluorisa said:

"Wow! Congratulations. And the course of study is super fantastic!"

@Yungxoft411 said:

"How are you people doing this thing!!!! 5.0!!!"

@Olah19619561 said:

"Congrats, but you should know that at PhD level, CGPAs are inconsequential. Someone who has met the requirements to be conferred a doctoral degree with less than perfect CGPA is equally as important as another with a perfect CGPA."

@DrSamuelAkinye1 said:

"Congratulations and welcome on board."

@Samuelu53406132 said:

"Congratulations. Keep excelling. Cheers."

@Biggy79274846 said:

"Wow! 5/5. This is beyond amazing."

@Oreoluwa_Payne said:

"Omoooo, big congrats though."

@orukusuku said:

"Congratulations Doc. One day, God's willing, I'll wear this toga."

Lady bags degree from Afe Babalola University

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady graduated from Afe Babalolo University, Ado-Ekiti.

The lady shared many of the challenges she faced and overcame before graduating.

Many social media users praised and congratulated her. Others confessed that her story inspired them to pursue their dreams as well.

