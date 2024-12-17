A lady shared a video of a gigantic mansion her father has been building for so many years

The TikTok lady said her father has been building the house as far back as when she was born

She showed the interiors of the building and a few apartments in the house, which got many reactions from netizens

A man has been building one house for many years, and his daughter has shared the video online.

Many people who saw the video of the house on TikTok marvelled at how long it has taken to build.

The lady said her father had been building the house for a long time. Photo credit: TikTok/@lllerah.

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @lllerah, it was seen that the house is still very much a work in progress.

According to the lady who shared the video, her father has been building the house since she was born.

The video is captioned:

"My daddy's house, he's been building since I was born."

A lot of people who saw the video said the man wants to put a solid structure in place for his family.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows her father's house

@krci8 said:

"He is building a hotel."

@D.C asked:

"Is he building La Casa Madrigal?"

@$olowrldho said:

"House baby is building a whole palace."

@0nlyXjabo

"Just wait till it’s doneeee thooo."

@gbemi765

"May he live long to enjoy it."

@Sevon said:

"He’s tryna set his family up for success for generations can live in there."

@Pamela said:

"Y’all will think he is building it for himself, that’s a man trying to ease his child(ren)’s future."

@Mauri said:

"He’s building a Casa Bonita."

@depressedhorse.420 said:

"Man said I’m only building it once so add all the rooms now."

@beto said:

"I really don't get why they build such big houses. When you're old, all you need is a small house so there won't be so much to do. all that money could be saved for retirement."

Lady builds house for her father

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady built a big house for her father.

Her father did not know that there was a house gift for him until she took him to the compound.

The heartwarming video went viral as many people praised the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng