A Nigerian lady who has not come home for a long time finally returned to enjoy the Christmas holiday with her family

The lady said she is enjoying the festive period in her hometown in Umunya, Anambra state, where her father has a house

Photos of the house built by her father are going viral after she shared them on the social media platform X

After a long absence, a Nigerian lady has returned home to enjoy Christmas with her family.

The lady said her hometown is in Umunya, a community in Anambra state.

Ify is in her hometown in Umunya, where she is enjoying the Christmas period. Photo credit: X/Ify Odunze.

When she got home, Ify Odunze took photos of her father's compound and posted them on X.

The photos she shared are trending, with some people saying they may have seen the house in a Nollywood movie.

In response, Ify confirmed that some Nollywood movies were shot in her father's house.

She said:

"Finally home after so long! Dad definitely ate with this one. There are a few Nollywood movies acted in our house, actually."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares photos of her father's house

@echoeofself said:

"You just reminded me that it’s been years since I visited Nigeria and my villa."

@Oladapomikky1 said:

"Why does the house now look like one of the houses used in a Nigerian Nollywood movie?"

@fabulous_feran said:

"Are you the daughter of Chief Okechukwu Odunze? What a good man!"

@Genecoms said:

"My big sister. I'm from Umunya to. Ojobi Community, Ugwuomajalo kindred. I came across your post. I'm just following you. Nice to meet you."

@EmmanuelCh29896 said:

"Are you the daughter of Chief Okechukwu Odunze? His my Dad's good friend.. I remember visiting him with my Dad at Brown and Brown side Independence layout Enugu and when I was small."

