A hardworking Nigerian woman's recent achievement has left many social media users in awe.

The proud woman recently showed off her stunning newly-built mansion, sparking congratulatory messages.

Nigerian woman goes viral after flaunting house Photo credit: @bumiieoutlook/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off new mansion

In a video, the homeowner @bumiieoutlook shared an impressive video tour of her magnificent duplex on TikTok.

The clip revealed beautifully designed interiors and expansive grounds, leaving viewers mesmerised.

Expressing gratitude, she credited her success to divine intervention and thanked God for the blessing in 2024.

"Thank you Lord for this blessing. Another 2024 achievement," she said.

Reactions as woman shows off house

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to offer warm felicitations to the house owner.

Many praised her dedication and hard work, while others admired her impeccable taste in architecture.

@Sophia vicky said:

"How people dey build this kind of house self abi I offend God ni abi I no just get glory cause I have try osole e no work I try prayer e no work."

@oluwabukola said:

"Congratulations sis, lord remember me also let me also be congratulations for good things in this life."

@Great Dave said:

"I don’t know you ma. But I love it when I see great achievements. Big congratulations ma. I key into this. I pray to give this kind of testimony soon too."

@OLAEMPIRE said:

"Congratulations i wish to do this for my parents bc they are living in family house since our childhood and am first born god if is 4 bedroom flat is ok. God I don't know how u do it for me."

@Racqeal Aggrey said:

"Congratulations o lord pls bless my husband so we can finish our own project I tap from dis wonderful blessings."

@gracious bee said:

"Congratulations heavenly father don't forget me too, wen the time comes make it very easy for me n my husband."

@Crown wealth added:

"Congratulations o almighty Allah remember me also let me also be congratulations for good things in life AMIN."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off car and house

Source: Legit.ng