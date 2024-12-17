A Nigerian lady was confused and amazed by the electricity units she was given after she paid N7k

She had bought electricity worth N7k and didn't expect to be given enough units to last her two whole years

The lady shared the development on social media and the units she got, saying she loaded it and it was legit

Nsikak Effiong, a lifestyle influencer, has shown her followers on Facebook the shocking units she got when she bought electricity worth N7k.

The lady had made the purchase via OPay and could not believe her eyes when she saw the electricity units.

Nsikak said she loaded it to confirm, and indeed, it showed she was given 3041 units. According to her, 3041 units are enough to last her two years without renewal.

She further revealed that she did not use any special code to purchase the electricity. In a Facebook post, Nsikak displayed her OPay transaction receipt. She wrote:

"I bought light this evening for N7000 and I am getting 3041units. At first I no believe my eyes. Cos how???. Till I loaded it and truly. I got 3041!!! 😩 do you know what that means?????

"That means I won't buy light for 2years!!! Ah!

"Edit: NO, THERE IS NO SPECIAL CODE. I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING SPECIAL."

The development shocked people, with some attributing it to a glitch on the part of the electricity vendor.

Netizens react to lady's electricity units

Reuben Victory said:

"Not sure it's a mistake.

"When I was in Uyo.

"500 light was 56 unit.

"I tried again...another 56 units."

Chioma Lawrence said:

"It could be a glitch...

"It happened to my neighbor who got something unusual. The next recharge, they collected all their money."

Mirian Tosky said:

"No quick loud am abeg make I buy mine fess and see.

"And I go buy exactly ds 7k amount make I no go make mistake 😂 thank God na same Phed."

Oguguo Kelechi said:

"No happy too much oo🤣🤣🤣 this country dey shake, it can go back to the normal unit by tomorrow 😂😂😂."

Diya Dee said:

"It's system glitch, it will go back to the normal units you are supposed to get."

Habeebah Ismaila said:

"I don't understand how this their billing works.

"Abi dem dey do Christmas for customers or wetin?"

