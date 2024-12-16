Despite the epileptic electricity supply, Nigeria continues to sell electricity to neighbouring countries

New data shows that over N181 billion worth of electricity was sold to Togo, Benin and Niger Republic in 2024

There is now a cap on the amount of electricity that Nigeria can export to other African countries

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria exported electricity worth N181.62 billion to neighbouring countries from January to September 2024.

The electricity was exported to Togo, Benin, and Niger Republic.

Nigeria makes money selling electricity to three countries. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

A breakdown of the data shows that N58.65 billion worth of electricity was exported to the three countries in the first quarter of 2024.

This was followed by N63.28 billion in the second quarter and N59.69 billion in the third quarter, the DailyTrust reports.

Nigeria electricity consumption

In Nigeria, the NBS revealed that 12.99 million electricity customers paid N391.71 billion for power consumed as of Q2 2024.

Among these customers, 5.92 million were metered, while 7.07 million were estimated.

The breakdown of the highest customers is based on the amount generated by DisCos from service areas as of Q2, 2024.

Ikeja (IEDC): N80.17 billion

Eko (EKEDC): N68.03 billion

Abuja (AEDC): N63.97 billion

Ibadan (IBEDC): N39.58 billion

Benin (BEDC): N30.84 billion

Port Harcourt (PEDC): N29.50 billion

Enugu (EEDC): N27.11 billion

Kano (KEDC): N19.28 billion

Jos (JEDC): N15.54 billion

Kaduna (KDEDC): N13.23 billion

Yola (YEDC): N4.49 billion

NERC wants more electricity to Nigerians

In a document tagged: ‘Interim Order on Transmission System Dispatch Operations, Cross-border Supply and Related Matters’, NERC directed that power delivery to Nigeria’s neighbours must not exceed 6% of total grid electricity at any point in time.

The cap on electricity exportation to these countries is part of Nigeria's efforts to boost domestic markets.

National grid collapses again

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that for the 12th time in 2024, Nigeria suffered another grid collapse on Wednesday, December 11

Distribution Companies (DisCo) confirmed the bulk power supply was disrupted around 01:33 pm.

Electricity companies took to social media to update their customers on the incident and apologise for the inconvenience.

Source: Legit.ng