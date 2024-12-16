A man who worked as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver celebrated his current career as a software designer

He moved from being a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in 2021 to becoming a software engineer in 2024

Netizens applauded the young man after he listed out his achievements aside from becoming a software engineer

A software engineer took a trip down memory lane, recalling when he worked as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver.

In 2021, the man worked as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver; in 2024, he built a successful career in tech.

Man celebrates his career as a software engineer and tech content creator. Photo: @fronttobackdevelopment

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared by @fronttobackdevelopment, the man shared a video that showed him working as a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in 2024.

He then became a software designer who founded his web design agency.

In addition, the software designer was also a tech content creator.

He said:

“From working as a Domino’s delivery driver in 2021 to becoming a software engineer, web design agency owner and tech content creator in 2024.Honestly I thank God for the progression, I’m just getting started though.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Domino’s delivery driver becomes software engineer

Netizens applauded the young man after he listed his achievements aside from becoming a software engineer.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Olamilekan_Adebayo said:

"That’s a working country. God please help me, no let me die for Ibadan."

@NEWTÔNX TECH said:

"This is really an inspiration to me who is just 17 and feeling like I'm getting too old for tech."

@Catherine Chioma Nwanguma said:

"I went from being a waitress, cleaning restaurants and hotels to becoming a Cambridge English, Math teacher and an examiner."

@O’teRA said:

"This is impressive. You sure put in so much work and dedication, take your flower."

Read more related stories on jobs

Lady in UK gets job that pays over N4.2m

In a related story, a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom got a job that paid over £2,000 (equivalent to N4.2million).

She shared an inspiring story about when she used to work as a support worker with less than 1,000 pounds as payment.

People who came across the inspiring story applauded her as they also shared their similar experiences.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng