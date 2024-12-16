In a viral video, a lady who imported hair from Vietnam showed what was packaged for her from the country

The hair vendor showed cartons of bricks that were packaged for her instead of the hair she had ordered

Many who came across the viral video speculated on who was to be blamed for the mix-up between hair and bricks

A Nigerian vendor was left in tears after importing hair from Vietnam.

She stated that she had decided to order from Vietnam but was surprised by what she had received.

She showed off the carton of bricks packaged for her. Photo: @mhizceo

In a viral video on TikTok by @mhizceo, the cartons from the shipping company were opened.

Instead of hair, the lady found bricks that were arranged in cartons.

She captioned the video:

“You decided to buy hiars. Vietnam. Chai.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady got bricks after ordering hair from Vietnam

Many who came across the video speculated on who was to be blamed for the mix-up.

@kharinabenco_hairs said:

“Easy cargo posted this on their status that it was sent in by a Vietnamese vendor.”

@ACCOUNT GET BAN said:

“Use am go build house.”

@The_Likes_Investor said:

“They want your small business to start building a strong foundation that’s why.”

@080T5:

“I know that block , is very expensive, try sell am.”

@Butafly said:

“This cargo company usually check shipment thoroughly before accepting and packing. They are the ones that switched your goods.”

@Gift ogbotor said:

“We're did you order from so that people will not fall victim.”

@I.J 4Shurrt said:

“Even the shipment company collected stone? I’m very sure The culprit is the shipping company.”

